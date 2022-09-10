Jarlin Susana: How an underrated prospect from the Juan Soto trade is paying early dividends for Washington Nationals

When the Washington Nationals initially made the Juan Soto trade, shipping out a homegrown superstar who helped win the franchise’s lone World Series, it was hard to find anything to be excited about. Now, a little over a month after the deadline deal, more prospects are beginning to make a name for themselves. The latest is Jarlin Susana, an 18-year-old pitcher who stands 6-foot-6.

Susana came to the organization in the Soto trade at the trade deadline on Aug. 2, as a part of a prospect haul that included four others. He quickly was ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. He originally broke into baseball as the top-ranked pitcher in the 2021-22 international signing class, when he latched on with the San Diego Padres on a $1.7 million contract.

Jarlin Susana flashes future ace potential

Despite making just five starts with his new organization, Susana is making a strong first impression. Flashing a fastball that dials all the way up to 103 mph, being that Susana is still so young and possesses a large frame, it’s possible he even continues to add more velocity as he develops. As you can imagine, with a heater like that, Susana’s fastball is his best pitch, though a slider that reaches the upper 80s has some more strikeout potential.

Jarlin Susana (@FXBGNats) had his longest outing to date in the Nats system, pitching into the 5th with 6 strikeouts, allowing just 1 run on 1 hit.



The 18-year-old, whose fastball eclipsed 102 several times last night, has a 2.30 ERA since coming over via trade.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n4DrIpGkwg — Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) September 8, 2022

Yet, as an 18-year-old playing down in A-ball, Susana is far from a sure thing. Still, striking out 11.32 batters per nine innings as he has gives Nats fans hope for the future, even if he’s still a few years away from reaching the majors.

MLB.com projects the hard-throwing right-handed pitcher to get his call-up sometime in 2025, though if he continues lighting up the radar guns and keeping crooked numbers off the scoreboard, don’t be surprised if Susana makes his debut in 2024 instead.

