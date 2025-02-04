Former No. 1 overall pick expresses interest in joining New York Giants

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants don’t have any quarterbacks currently under contract for next season. Drew Lock and Tim Boyle are set for free agency. Tommy DeVito is set to become an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA), which means the Giants and only the Giants can offer him a one-year contract for the veteran minimum salary.

While DeVito is likely to return, the Giants will definitely need to add one or two more quarterbacks this offseason. If all goes well, they’ll land a future franchise quarterback through the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yet, they’ll still need a highly capable backup quarterback too. Lucky for them, one of the NFL’s best backup quarterbacks has expressed a desire to join the Giants.

Jameis Winston would ‘absolutely’ play for New York Giants

Even if the New York Giants can land their franchise quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft, there’s a good chance he won’t begin the season as the starter. Out of the six quarterbacks selected in the first round in 2024, only Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the draft’s top two picks, began as starters.

In turn, it would make a lot of sense for the Giants to sign a high-level backup who can lead his team to victory in a season where GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are likely on the hot seat.

One potential solution could be to sign former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, who is open to the idea.

This week, while Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are addressing the media ahead of the Super Bowl, the former Giants running back was asked by Winston which team should sign him in free agency. Barkley replied, “I think the New York Giants need a quarterback right now.”

Later when addressing Barkley’s comments with NJ Advance Media, Winston spoke almost as if he’s already joined the Giants, referring to them as “We.”

“Would I really sign with the Giants? Absolutely! I have a ton of respect for HC Brian Daboll. I think we have a young— woah! Roster ready to win. I know they’re hungry over there” Winston on New York Giants

Perhaps the Giants and Winston have some sort of backdoor agreement that hasn’t been officialized yet. If so, he’d be a great addition to the Giants’ locker room, raising Malik Nabers’ floor for next season.

No matter who the Giants add through the draft, Winston would at least give them a competent quarterback who can perform at the level of a starter.

