Jae Crowder drawing trade interest from at least eight NBA teams

After finishing 64-18, in first place in the Western Conference a season ago, the Phoenix Suns are back on top in 2022. No thanks to Jae Crowder, who’s opted to sit out of the early stretch of the season as he waits and hopes for a trade out of town.

The presumed reason behind his trade request seems to be due to the talented two-way player wanting a bigger role with the team. Last year he started all 67 games at the power forward position, but the Suns elevated Cameron Johnson, who’s now injured, into the starting five.

In turn, Crowder has requested a trade and has not seen the floor at all this season, even with Phoenix’s recent spell of injuries.

Yet, when Crowder does play, there’s no question he has a big impact on the game as a 3-and-D specialist. Crowder has averaged 1.3 steals + blocks in his career and has shot 34.6% from distance across 10 NBA seasons, but the next time he takes the floor, it will be for a different team, once again.

Phoenix Suns still trying to find trade fit for Jae Crowder

While the Suns have been trying to trade Crowder since before the season started, they haven’t been able to find a proper partner, and with players such as Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson sidelined, their depth has been tested more than ever.

In turn, it makes more sense to find a trade for Crowder as soon as possible, so they can add another contributor to the rotation instead of someone who refuses to suit up in Phoenix.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, at least eight teams have inquired on Crowder to see what the Suns are seeking via trade.

Those teams are, in no particular order;

Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets

Washington Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves

New York Knicks

It is said that the Bucks and Heat are considered the favorites, and it would appear teams such as the Hornets may be out of the mix due to them falling from contender status.

As far as what the Suns are demanding, Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggests Phoenix wants to add a power forward in return for Crowder.

Jae Crowder stats (2021): 9.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 39% FG, 34% 3PT

While it’s unclear who may emerge for Crowder, it’s obvious the 32-year-old small forward/power forward has generated a lot of interest in the trade market. Crowder is in the final year of his contract and is set to earn a $10.1 million salary this season.

