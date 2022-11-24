MLB free agency: Jacob deGrom could be headed back to the New York Mets

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has not necessarily been met with a huge market in MLB free agency. Perhaps, that’s due to his asking price and injury history.

The New York Mets remain in on re-signing deGrom while their biggest competitor at this point seems to be the Texas Rangers.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, deGrom’s asking price of a three-year contract could cause other teams to pause in their pursuit of the veteran.

“With the Rangers now appearing very interested in free agent starter Carlos Rodon, per league sources, could the situation be breaking the Mets way? After all, if the Rangers pass on deGrom, who other than the Mets will offer deGrom a three-year contract?” Report on Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent status

Texas is being active in free agency once again despite another lost season in Arlington. That includes chasing after some of the top starting pitchers available. Though, deGrom didn’t make a ton of sense on the surface.

He’s entering his Age-35 season and has started all of 38 games over the past three seasons. Rodon would be a better fit given that he’s roughly five years younger than his counterpart.

Jacob deGrom return to the New York Mets could be in the cards

The Mets have been linked to reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander as a backup option should deGrom depart in free agency. To be clear here. deGrom is the Mets’ No. 1 option, not Verlander.

If New York offers up a market value three-year deal with owner Steve Cohen willing to spend, there’s every reason to believe that deGrom will opt to remain in New York. In fact, the Mets’ brass is banking on him wanting to play his entire career with one team.

“Anyway, the Mets are hoping that the notoriously difficult to read deGrom will be swayed by the chance to play his entire career for one team,” report on Jacob deGrom’s thinking. “It does not hurt that the team convinced pitching coach Jeremy Hefner to return, because Hefner is one of the few club officials with whom deGrom will engage in earnest (GM Billy Eppler has also built a collegial relationship with deGrom).”

deGrom is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he pitched to a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA and 0.75 WHIP while striking out 102 batters in 64.1 innings.

As for Jacob deGrom’s market, it’s being noted that he could be looking at a three-year, $125 million contract. That would be a tad less than the record-breaking three-year, $130 million deal Max Scherzer inked with these same Mets last offseason.