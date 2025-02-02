Jacksonville Jaguars urged to sign Pro Bowl receiver

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing went right for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. Trevor Lawrence battled multiple injuries and was limited to just 10 games. Doug Pederson’s offense fell apart with and without his starting quarterback, with the Jaguars finishing the season with a 4-13 record and a scoring attack that ranked 26th.

While their 27th-ranked defense wasn’t any better, Pederson’s specialty is on offense, but now there’s a new specialist in town and his name is Liam Coen. The Jaguars’ new head coach comes over after spending a season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator and play-caller and he’s being urged to bring one of his Pro Bowl players with him.

Liam Coen could help Jacksonville Jaguars sign Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Chris Godwin in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he’s been there ever since. Godwin has produced strong numbers, posting four 1,000-yard seasons. Yet, he was on pace for a career-high 1,399 receiving yards before fracturing his ankle after seven games.

Expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2026 season, Godwin now enters free agency as one of the best players available. While the Bucs would like to keep their star receiver, he’s expected to have multiple suitors, and the Jacksonville Jaguars could be one of them.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named a player that each new head coach should try poaching from his former team, and for the Jaguars, he picked Godwin.

“Assuming Godwin is close to healthy by the start of free agency, he should be a top target for Coen and the Jaguars. Jacksonville found its No. 1 receiver in rookie Brian Thomas Jr. this past season, but Lawrence could benefit greatly from a high-end second option like Godwin. Godwin could help Coen implement his offense, and he’d give Lawrence a big boost as a No. 2 receiver. He has logged four 1,000-yard campaigns while playing opposite Mike Evans in Tampa.” BR on Godwin/Jacksonville Jaguars

Godwin would presumably have the same opportunity in Jacksonville that he enjoyed in Tampa Bay, being a No. 2 receiver. Yet, would he rather continue catching passes from Baker Mayfield or work with his offensive coordinator and follow Coen to Jacksonville? Like most careers, it could depend on the money.

