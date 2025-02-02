Jacksonville Jaguars interview former Super Bowl coach

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of seven NFL teams that had a head coaching vacancy this offseason. Though, unlike the New Orleans Saints, who are the only team that hasn’t hired a replacement, the Jaguars found a quicker solution.

Liam Coen will be the Jaguars’ head coach from now on, but now he could be adding a candidate with a Super Bowl resume to the staff.

Jacksonville Jaguars show interest in Ron Rivera

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished in fourth place in the AFC South last season with a 4-13 record. Now it’s up to Liam Coen and company to avoid a similar fate in 2025.

According to Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley, the Jaguars have interviewed Ron Rivera for an “undisclosed role” on the coaching staff. Rivera reportedly met with the Jaguars’ coaching staff over the weekend about a “potential role” on the staff.

“The specifics of the role and title Rivera met with the team for are unknown at the time of this writing, but it would make logical sense for Rivera to join the staff as a senior assistant. As it stands today, the Jaguars have a first-year head coach and a first-year defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile at the top of their staff, so Rivera’s experience could pay off in a big way.” SI on Jaguars/Ron Rivera

Rivera’s specialty is on defense, but Coen has already named Anthony Campanile as his defensive coordinator. Still, Rivera would bring 13 years of head coaching experience to the table, which includes a trip to the Super Bowl when he was leading the Carolina Panthers.

Even though his potential role has yet to be determined, Rivera could be a big help for Jacksonville’s new first-year head coach.

