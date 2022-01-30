Kevin O’Connell reportedly emerging as front runner for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Days after the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed poised to hire Byron Leftwich, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell quickly seems to be gaining steam in the coaching search.

Leftwich, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play-caller, was reportedly in negotiations with Jacksonville on Jan. 26. But the coveted coaching candidate wanted general manager Trent Baalke removed, with many of Leftwich’s peers around the NFL viewing Baalke as a ‘coach killer’.

Talks between the Jaguars and Leftwich hit a snag. Jacksonville’s second target, Nathaniel Hackett, agreed to become the Denver Broncos head coach. Now, after Baalke brought in Vic Fangio for an interview, a new candidate seems to be emerging in Florida.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is emerging as a key candidate in the Jaguars’ coaching search. The organization wants to interview him after the NFC Championship Game and he reportedly could become the front runner for the job if his first meeting goes well.

While Rapoport’s report doesn’t directly tie O’Connell to Baalke, there is a connection between the two.

Trent Baalke’s role in the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching search

Around the NFL, Baalke’s reputation isn’t especially favorable. During his tenure as the San Francisco 49ers general manager (2011-’16), he fired Mike Singletary, clashed with Jim Harbaugh until he left for Michigan, hired then fired Jim Tomsula and went out the door with Chip Kelly.

After Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer, many of Baalke’s former staffers emerged as candidates in Jacksonville. Fangio (49ers’ defensive coordinator 2011-’14) and O’Connell (49ers’ special projects team in 2016) both worked with Baalke. Jacksonville’s general manager also pushed for Bill O’Brien, because of their strong relationship.

Leftwich is widely viewed as the best candidate to take over in Jacksonville. The former Jaguars’ quarterback remains a fan favorite and is well-regarded for his work ethic, schematic mind and his ability to design offenses that tailor to a quarterback’s strengths. But if Baalke gets final say in the hire, given Leftwich wants him out, it’s a safe bat that O’Connell or another candidate is hired.