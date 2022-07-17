Jackson Holliday goes No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft

Jackson Holliday was considered one of the top prospects heading into the start of the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday evening.
It didn’t take the shortstop and son of former MLB great Matt Holliday long to hear his name called. The Stilwater High School product went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles.
Per MLB.com, Holliday was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class behind outfielder Druw Jones. Interestingly enough, Jones father (Andruw) was also a star in MLB for the Atlanta Braves. Jones ultimately went No. 2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
As for Jackson Holliday, he was dominant in his final high school season — hitting .685 with 17 homers and 79 RBI while stealing 30 bases in just 40 games. He set the high school record with 89 hits in a season, surpassing MLB star J. T. Realmuto in the process.
