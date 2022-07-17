Jackson Holliday goes No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft

Jackson Holliday was considered one of the top prospects heading into the start of the 2022 MLB Draft Sunday evening.

It didn’t take the shortstop and son of former MLB great Matt Holliday long to hear his name called. The Stilwater High School product went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles.

Per MLB.com, Holliday was the No. 2 overall prospect in the class behind outfielder Druw Jones. Interestingly enough, Jones father (Andruw) was also a star in MLB for the Atlanta Braves. Jones ultimately went No. 2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for Jackson Holliday, he was dominant in his final high school season — hitting .685 with 17 homers and 79 RBI while stealing 30 bases in just 40 games. He set the high school record with 89 hits in a season, surpassing MLB star J. T. Realmuto in the process.

MLB world reacts to Baltimore Orioles drafting Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday, son of 7-time All-Star OF Matt Holliday gets taken 1st-overall to the Orioles



The only other son of a former MLB player to be taken 1st-overall in the MLB Draft…Ken Griffey Jr. (1987) pic.twitter.com/upU4DN7dDc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 17, 2022

THE ORIOLES TAKE JACKSON HOLLIDAY FIRST OVERALL ⚾️



He's the second son of a former major leaguer in the history of the MLB draft to go No. 1 overall (Ken Griffey Jr. to the Mariners in 1987).️ pic.twitter.com/r2daey1uF6 — ESPN (@espn) July 17, 2022

The Orioles drafted Oklahoma high school infielder Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick. The son of Matt Holliday set a national record for hits in a season. They hadn’t used their first pick on a prep hitter since Manny Machado. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 17, 2022

With the first-overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles select Jackson Holliday



Matt’s son broke J.T. Realmuto’s national high school record for hits in a season this year (89) after hitting .685 pic.twitter.com/LScGq7TMRI — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) July 17, 2022

I was about Jackson Holliday's age when I got mad the A's traded Carlos Gonzalez for his dad. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) July 17, 2022