INFLUENCE RAGE pull out PUBG Mobile Americas spring title

INFLUENCE RAGE put up 38 points over Sunday’s six rounds, barely enough to edge Alpha7 Esports and win the PUBG Mobile Pro League — Americas Championship Spring 2022 tournament.

Led by event MVP Carlos Roberto “LiLBOY” dos Santos Junior of Brazil, RAGE took second in the tournament’s 23rd round overall, with 12 placements and nine kills. The competition included 24 rounds overall.

RAGE finished with 275 total points, two better than Alpha7. Alpha7 won Round 20 and took second in Round 24 to make it close.

NOVA Esports NA took third overall with 268 points.

Below are the results of the $150,000 PUBG Mobile Pro League — Americas Championship Spring 2022 (points scored, prize money):

1. INFLUENCE RAGE, 275 points, $23,000

2. Alpha7 Esports, 273 points, $18,000

3. Nova Esports NA, 268 points, $14,000

4. Honored Souls, 214 points, $11,000

5. Knights, 209 points, $9,000

6. Golden Eagles Esports, 201 points, $9,000

7. Keyd Stars, 199 points, $7,500

8. Buluc Chabtan, 163 points, $7,500

9. XSET, 159 points, $6,500

10. Loops, 154 points, $6,500

11. Mezexis Esport, 152 points, $6,500

12. Aton Esports, 150 points, $6,500

13. All Glory Gaming, 145 points, $6,000

14. INTZ, 114 points, $6,000

15. The Chosen NA, 109 points, $6,000

16. Boring Protocol, 87 points, $6,000

