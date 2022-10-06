Indianapolis Colts’ running back Nyheim Hines suffers head injury, stumbles after standing up on TNF

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s having a few rough weeks, but more accurately, we’re finally shedding light on one of the growing concerns around the league. Many learned a tough lesson with the Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation, shining a spotlight on head injuries in football. On the opening drive of Thursday’s action, Nyheim Hines, the running back starting for the Indianapolis Colts in Jonathan Taylor’s absence, took a hit that immediately raised red flags.

Hines was crunched between two defenders and hit the ground with a considerable amount of impact. But it was what happened after that caused a stir.

The running back stumbled after getting up as his legs appeared to nearly give out on him as he wobbled for a few steps with his teammate holding onto him. He was quickly brought back to the locker room where he was evaluated for a concussion. Hines was quickly ruled out of the game.

Finally given a chance to see a few more touches with Taylor’s injury, Hines was set for a big opportunity on Thursday. Instead, the fifth-year pro finishes with one carry for three yards and one reception for five more.

Without Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay gets another shot

Signed to the practice squad on September 6, former Denver Broncos star Phillip Lindsay was elevated to the active roster prior to Thursday’s matchup against his former team. While he’s three years removed from gaining 1,200 yards from scrimmage with the Broncos, now the 28-year-old Denver native gets a chance at rediscovering the glory, at least for a night playing in front of thousands of fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Lindsay has gained just 249 yards since departing from the Broncos at the end of the 2020 season. Perhaps with a good showing, he can continue adding to that total throughout the season.

