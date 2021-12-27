WATCH: New Orleans Saints’ Ian Book throws pick-six on first drive as a starter

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Former Notre Dame standout Ian Book is starting for the New Orleans Saints in what has to be considered a must win Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The rookie mid-round pick is the fourth different starting quarterback for a 7-7 Saints team that is now ravaged by COVID-19.

It didn’t start out swimmingly for the Golden Domer early in Monday’s game. After the Saints’ elite-level defense forced a Dolphins punt, New Orleans took over at its own 16-yard-line.

In just his second pass as a professional, Ian Book got a rude welcome to the NFL from Fins cornerback Nik Needham. The rookie threw a pick-six on a pass targetnig Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

As you can see, Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel tipped the ball at the line of scrimmage — leading to an interception from Needham.

That’s not the way the record-breaking former Irish quarterback wanted to start his career. For the Saints, it’s just a continuation of how the quarterback situation has derailed their season after Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL back in Week 8.

At 7-7 on the season, New Orleans finds itself a half game behind the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles for the final two wildcards spots. If the team is able to win out, it’s guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

So far, it’s not looking great.