Houston Texans agree on settlements with all 30 of Deshaun Watson’s accusers

The Houston Texans have done something that Deshaun Watson still has yet to do, and come to settlement agreements with all of the women that have accused him of sexual misconduct.

On Friday, Click2Houston.com broke the news that the organization had reached agreements on settlements with 30 women who either intended to or have officially accused their former quarterback of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2021 with the NFL star.

The Texans were pulled into the serious situation after they did nothing when alerted to how Watson was going about procuring massage therapists for personal sessions. Many of those sessions led to the allegations against him while he was a member of the Texans roster. The team traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason.

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson accusers commends Houston Texans for recent handling of accusations

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In a statement from Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing 24 of the accusers, he commended the organization for its handling of the accusations recently in comparison to how Watson and his legal team have addressed the claims.

“I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations and the way in which Watson’s team has done so. As previously reported, only one of the 30 women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete. ” … The four filed cases against Deshaun Watson will continue. We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the meantime, we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such.” Tony Buzbee, Attorney for 24 deshaun Watson accusers

In June, Watson reached a settlement with 20 of the 24 accusers represented by Buzbee. However, four of those claims — including by Solis — are still expected to head to civil court next year.

The NFL and Watson’s representatives are in the final stages of their hearing on what his suspension for this season, and possibly beyond, will be.