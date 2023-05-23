Houston Rockets reportedly have stars from Lakers and Bucks on NBA free agency wishlist

The Houston Rockets reportedly have a list of players they could target during NBA free agency 2023, and it includes star players from the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

For the third straight season, the Houston Rockets were a team that racked up ping-pong balls for the NBA lottery. While they won the most games this season (22) that they have over the last trio of years, the process to rebuild the franchise from the ground up with young stars has not gone so well.

While Jalen Green could be a solid piece to a future contender, other first-round picks like Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. haven’t shown the talent that can make them long-term building blocks. That is why the organization intends to use the $60 million they have in cap space this summer and splurge on veteran talent to help get them back to the playoffs.

Houston Rockets available cap space: $65 million

Since December, there have been rumors that the Houston Rockets will prioritize former star James Harden in NBA free agency. However, he is unlikely to be their only target in the offseason. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s NBA reporter Kelly Iko revealed what is being said around the league about players the Rockets could go after in July, and it includes a couple of starters from elite teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Outside of Harden, other high-ranking targets for Houston include Brook Lopez, Dillon Brooks, and restricted free agents Cam Johnson and Austin Reaves, league sources said.” – Kelly Iko

Austin Reaves is expected to draw interest from many teams around the NBA, as well as his current team. Brook Lopez just finished his 15th year in the league, and it will be interesting if the Bucks try to retain him with a new coach coming in. Furthermore, this may be the Nets veteran’s last chance to score a notable contract in free agency.