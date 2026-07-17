The FINAL FURLONG PODCAST team are back for more top horse racing tips – looking at the best of the action from Newbury, Market Rasen and the Curragh.

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, George Gorman and Jaime Wrenn, with the team running the rule over nine races on Saturday 18th July.

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These contests include the Irish Oaks from the Curragh as Aidan O’Brien looks to win the race for a record-extending nineth time.

Plus the Hackwood Stakes and Wetherbys Super Sprint at Newbury races. A contest trainer Richard Hannon has a good record in.

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The Final Furlong Team give you their best bets for each race listed below and also provide their overall weekend NAPs and best bets.

You can listen to their top-class insights and get their Saturday 18th July horse racing tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Or watch on YOU TUBE below.

What Races Are Previewed On The Final Furlong Podcast This Week?

ITV Racing: Saturday 18th July, 2026

13:55 Newbury – Steventon Stakes (Listed Race) – 1m2f

14:25 Newbury – Pertemps Handicap – 2m½f

15:02 Newbury – Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes (Group 3) – 6f

15:37 Newbury – Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes – 5f

14:50 Curragh – Liverpool FC Foundation Scurry Handicap – 6½f

15:25 Curragh – Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Sapphire Stakes (Group 2) – 5f

16:00 Curragh – GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2) – 6f

16:35 Curragh – Juddmonte Irish Oaks (Group 1) – 1m4f

14:45 Market Rasen – Summer Plate Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) – 2m5½f

Note: All race times shown are UK times

FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – WEEKEND BETTING GUIDE (Saturday 18th July, 2026)

Join The Final Furlong Podcast host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, plus former jockey George Gorman and Jaime Wrenn as they give you their hot horse racing tips for this weekend.

With key trends, stats and, of course, their NAP plays and overall best bets for the all the races covered.



🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺OR Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

The Final Furlong Podcast: Newbury, Curragh and Market Rasen Betting Guide – Saturday 18th July, 2026

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland. Providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot. Plus the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews. Plus interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout the year, listeners can get the horse racing tips from Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, Georgia Cox, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast.

With the team offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast