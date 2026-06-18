The FINAL FURLONG PODCAST team this week have been in scintillating form with their Royal Ascot tips, best bets and NAPs.

With big winners already that have included – Kizlayar (25/1), Mission Central (14/1), Great Barrier Reef (6/1), Victorious (100/30), Limestone (100/30), Scandinavia (11/8) Ombudsman (11/10) and Bow Echo (5/6) – plus many more.

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And the good news is there’s still TWO days to come.

They are back with more Royal Ascot tips on Friday – which is headlined by the Group One Coronation Stakes, where English and Irish 1000 Guineas winners True Love and Precise clash again.



🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺OR Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

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The Final Furlong Podcast: Royal Ascot Tips and Betting Guide – Friday 19 June, 2026

What Races Are Previewed On The Final Furlong Podcast?

Royal Ascot Friday 19th June 2026

Time Race Class Distance TV Total Prize Money 2:30pm Albany Stakes Group 3 6f ITV / Sky £125,000 3:05pm Commonwealth Cup Group 1 6f ITV / Sky £700,000 3:40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap 1m4f ITV / Sky £120,000 4:20pm Coronation Stakes Group 1 1m (round) ITV / Sky £700,000 5:00pm Sandringham Stakes Handicap 1m (straight) ITV / Sky £120,000 5:35pm King Edward VII Stakes Group 2 1m 4f ITV / Sky £250,000 6:10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap 5f ITV4 / Sky £120,000

FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – ROYAL ASCOT DAY 4 BETTING GUIDE (Friday 19th June, 2026)

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, plus ex-jockeys Georgia Cox and George Gorman as the team run the rule over day four of Royal Ascot on Friday 19th June.

You can watch and listen to their top-class insights and get their 2026 Royal Ascot tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Here’s what to expect on the Royal Ascot Day Four Final Furlong Podcast podcast – with ALL SEVEN races previewed.

Including the Coronation Stakes, where True Love and Precise lock horns for a third time this season.

Will we see another Aidan O’Brien Royal Ascot winner here, or can something else spoil the party.

See what the Final Furlong Podcast team think on ALL the Royal Ascot Friday races.

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland, providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews and interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout Royal Ascot week, listeners can catch Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, Georgia Cox, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast, offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast a must-have for all horse racing fans around the world.