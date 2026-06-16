There are more Royal Ascot tips flying about with the big five-day meeting this week, but one platform that consistently delivers winners and top horse racing advice is the FINAL FURLONG PODCAST.

The team preview ALL the Royal Ascot Wednesday races.

FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – ROYAL ASCOT DAY 2 BETTING GUIDE

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton and George Gorman as the team run the rule over day one of Royal Ascot on Wednesday 17th June.

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You can watch and listen to their top-class insights and get their 2026 Royal Ascot tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

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Here’s what to expect on the Royal Ascot Day Two podcast – with ALL SEVEN races previewed.

🏆 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes & Royal Hunt Cup big bets

🔥 20/1, 16/1, 16/1 & 4/1 value plays

⚡ Are the team with or against Ombudsman?

🏇 Can Aidan O’Brien win his second Queen Mary

👑 Will the Gosden yard win yet another Duke Of Cambridge Stakes?

🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

The Final Furlong Podcast: Royal Ascot Tips and Betting Guide – Wednesday 17 June, 2026

Royal Ascot 2026 Day Two Preview: Wednesday, June 17

Day two of Royal Ascot 2026 is headlined by one of the most eagerly anticipated races of the entire week, the £1 million Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, as the meeting’s middle-distance stars take centre stage at Ascot.

The feature event sees last year’s winner Ombudsman return to defend his crown after a winning seasonal reappearance in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Standing in his way is French superstar Daryz, the reigning Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner, who makes the trip across the Channel for a fascinating clash between two of Europe’s leading middle-distance performers. Almaqam, fresh from his Tattersalls Gold Cup success, adds further depth to a high-quality renewal.

WATCH: Ombudsman Winning The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes in 2025

Earlier on the card, the Queen’s Vase offers an important staying test for three-year-olds over a mile and six furlongs. Andrew Balding’s progressive Galiyan is expected to be among the leading contenders after his recent Chester victory, while Asakir, Limestone and Aidan O’Brien’s Port Of Spain are also expected to have plenty of supporters.

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes sees several talented fillies and mares in action, including the Gosden-trained Friendly Soul, a former Group 1 winner in France, and Irish challenger Catalina Delcarpio, who returns to Ascot after finishing third in last year’s Ribblesdale Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien Broke His Queen Mary Stakes Duck In 2025

The opening Queen Mary Stakes is always one of the highlights for the juvenile division and features an intriguing international flavour this year.

American-trained fillies Ruiva and More Champagne head to Berkshire with strong reputations, while Senorita Bonita, Victorious, with the last-named trained by Aidan O’Brien, who won this race for the first time in 2025 with True Love.

While Wathnan Racing’s Wild Blossom add further strength to a competitive two-year-old contest.

One of the biggest betting races of the week, the Royal Hunt Cup, is also staged on Wednesday.

The famous straight-mile handicap is expected to attract a full field, with progressive performers such as Shout, Linwood and Thunder Run among the horses attracting attention in the build-up.

The supporting card includes the Kensington Palace Stakes, where Zgharta, Oolong Poobong and Song N Dance look likely to feature prominently, while the day concludes with the Windsor Castle Stakes, a race that could see Aidan O’Brien’s exciting juvenile Sergei Diaghilev continue his unbeaten record.

With a potential Arc winner taking on a defending champion in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, competitive handicaps and some of the best young horses in training on show, Wednesday promises another superb afternoon of racing at Royal Ascot.

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland, providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews and interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout Royal Ascot week, listeners can catch Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast, offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast a must-listen for horse racing enthusiasts.