The FINAL FURLONG PODCAST team this week have been in scintillating form with their Royal Ascot tips, best bets and NAPs.

With big winners already that have included – Kizlayar (25/1), Mission Central (14/1), Great Barrier Reef (6/1), Victorious (100/30), Limestone (100/30), Ombudsman (11/10) and Bow Echo (5/6).

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And the good news is there’s still THREE days to come.

They are back with more Royal Ascot tips on Thursday – which is Ladies’ Day and is headlined by the Ascot Gold Cup – a race top Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien has won nine times.

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FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – ROYAL ASCOT DAY 3 BETTING GUIDE (Thursday 18th June, 2026)

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside ex-jockeys Georgia Cox and George Gorman as the team run the rule over day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday 18th June.

You can watch and listen to their top-class insights and get their 2026 Royal Ascot tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Here’s what to expect on the Royal Ascot Day Three Final Furlong Podcast podcast – with ALL SEVEN races previewed.

Including their Ascot Gold Cup preview and best bets – can Scandinavia give O’Brien a tenth win?



🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺OR Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

The Final Furlong Podcast: Royal Ascot Tips and Betting Guide – Thursday 18 June, 2026

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland, providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews and interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout Royal Ascot week, listeners can catch Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast, offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast a m