The Lion In Winter has been euthanised after suffering a fracture on the Ballydoyle gallops, removing Aidan O’Brien’s former Derby favourite from next week’s Queen Anne Stakes picture at Royal Ascot.

Former Derby Favorite The Lion In Winter Dies After Ballydoyle Training Injury

The Lion In Winter has died after sustaining a fatal training injury at Ballydoyle, in a major welfare and Royal Ascot development less than a week before the Queen Anne Stakes.

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The Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old, who was the son of former Epsom Derby winner Sea The Stars, was sadly euthanised after suffering a fracture on the gallops.

With the accident happening when The Lion In Winter was preparing to run in Tuesday’s Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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O’Brien told the publication that The Lion In Winter had suffered a fracture on the gallops and had to be put down.

Aidan O’Brien said: “He got a fracture and, unfortunately, we just weren’t able to save him. He was obviously a very good two-year-old and it’s a pity he never really got to fulfil that early potential. On his day he was very talented.’’

It is a sad end to the career of a horse who had carried high expectations from his juvenile season and was still being aimed at one of the most important mile races of the British summer.

The Lion In Winter Career In Numbers

Age: 4

Runs: 12

Wins: 3

Group Wins: 1 (Acomb Stakes G3)

Prize Money: £648,745

Did you know? The Lion In Winter was named after a 1968 film about England’s King Henry II, starring Anthony Hopkins

WATCH: The Lion In Winter Winning The Acomb Stakes at York

Queen Anne field changes shape

The immediate racing impact is clear. The Queen Anne Stakes opens Royal Ascot on Tuesday, 16 June, and had already been taking shape as a deep older-mile contest.

On Wednesday, 10 horses were confirmed for the race.

These included Charlie Appleby’s Notable Speech – last season’s Breeders’ Cup Mile winner and Opera Ballo. Who are also both owned by Godolphin and a prize they’ve won a record eight times.

Defending champion Docklands is back for more. Plus Lockinge Stakes runner-up More Thunder, Zeus Olympios, Damysus, Cicero’s Gift, Ten Bob Tony, First Conquest and Expanded.

The death of The Lion In Winter leaves Expanded as Ballydoyle’s sole remaining Queen Anne runner for the Group 1 over a mile for older horses.

A career of high points and near misses

The Lion In Winter built his reputation quickly. He was unbeaten in two juvenile starts and won the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York. A performance that pushed him towards the front of the following year’s Derby conversation.

His three-year-old season did not deliver the Classic result once imagined, but it still contained high-class mile form.

He also finished third in the Prix Jean Prat, third in the Prix du Moulin, second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Plus, third in the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Mile (watch below).

This year, he returned with a Listed win at Leopardstown in the Heritage Stakes in mid-April. Before finishing fifth in the Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury – again behind Notable Speech.

WATCH: The Lion In Winter Running Third In The Breeders’ Cup Mile 2025