The FINAL FURLONG PODCAST gang are back this weekend to give you their expert insight on the best of the weekend action from Newmarket, Ascot and York, that include the Group One July Cup.

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, George Gorman, Jaime Wrenn and Jake Wilkes, with the team preview the top weekend UK races.

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With the July Cup looking a crackerjack of a renewal with four recent Royal Ascot winners – Double Rush, Venetian Sun, Mission Central and Almeraq.

The Final Furlong Team give you their best bets for each race and end with their overall weekend NAPs and best bets.

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You can listen to their top-class insights and get their Saturday 11th July tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Or watch on YOU TUBE below.

What Races Are Previewed On The Final Furlong Podcast This Week?

ITV Racing: Saturday 4th July, 2026

13:40 NEWMARKET (JULY) Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes Cl3 (2yo) 7f ITV4

13:55 ASCOT Club 26 Heritage Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 5f ITV4

14:15 NEWMARKET (JULY) Newmarket Racecourses Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 7f ITV4

14:27 ASCOT Ascot Shop Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4

14:39 YORK John Smith’s Racing Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m ITV4

14:52 NEWMARKET (JULY) Newmarket Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 1m ITV4

15:12 YORK John Smith’s City Walls Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV4

15:25 NEWMARKET (JULY) Betway Bunbury Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 7f ITV4

15:45 YORK John Smith’s Cup (Heritage Handicap) (GBBPlus Race) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV4

16:00 NEWMARKET (JULY) Superlative Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV4

16:35 NEWMARKET (JULY) Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes (Group 1) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

16:55 YORK John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV4

Note: All race times shown are UK times

FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – WEEKEND BETTING GUIDE (Saturday 11th July, 2026)

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, plus former jockey George Gorman, Jaime Wrenn and Jake Wilkes as they give you their hot horse racing tips for this weekend.

With key trends, stats and, of course, their NAP plays and overall best bets for the all the races covered.



🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺OR Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

The Final Furlong Podcast: Newmarket, Ascot and York Guide – Saturday 11th July, 2026

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland. Providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot. Plus the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews. Plus interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout the year, listeners can get the horse racing tips from Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, Georgia Cox, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast.

With the team offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast one of the best sources for finding regular winners.

The Final Furlong Podcast