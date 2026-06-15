There are plenty of Royal Ascot tips flying about with the big five-day meeting this week, but one platform that consistently delivers winners and top horse racing advice is the FINAL FURLONG PODCAST.

FINAL FURLONG PODCAST – ROYAL ASCOT DAY 1 BETTING GUIDE

Join host Emmet Kennedy alongside Andy Newton, Jaime Wrenn, Peter Michael and Adam Mills as the team run the rule over day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday 16th June.

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You can watch and listen to their top-class insights and get their 2026 Royal Ascot tips for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Here’s what to expect on the Royal Ascot Day One podcast – with ALL SEVEN races previewed.

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🏆 Queen Anne, Coventry & St James’s Palace Stakes

🔥 25/1, 14/1, 12/1 & 10/1 value plays

⚡ All the Team are against Overpass!

🏇 Great Barrier Reef backed by 3 panellists

👑 Is Bow Echo the bet of the week?

🎧 Listen now on all podcast platforms

📺 Watch on YouTube HERE ⤵️

The Final Furlong Podcast: Royal Ascot Tips and Betting Guide – Tuesday 16 June, 2026

Royal Ascot 2026 Day One Preview: Tuesday, June 16

The opening day of Royal Ascot 2026 promises to get the famous five-day meeting off to a flying start, with three Group 1 races headlining a high-class seven-race card.

From established stars to exciting Classic winners and some of the best two-year-olds in training, Tuesday’s action has all the ingredients of a memorable start to the Royal Meeting.

The feature race is the St James’s Palace Stakes, where unbeaten 2,000 Guineas hero Bow Echo is expected to be one of the shortest-priced favourites and Royal Ascot bankers of the week.

The exciting colt puts his perfect record on the line against Irish Guineas winner Gstaad and the progressive Talk Of New York in what looks a fascinating clash between the season’s leading three-year-old milers.

Earlier on the card, the meeting opens with the Queen Anne Stakes, the first Group 1 of the week.

Docklands Back For More In Queen Anne Stakes

Last year’s winner Docklands returns to defend his crown against Lockinge Stakes winner Notable Speech, stablemate Opera Ballo, and the talented More Thunder. It’s a race packed with quality and one of the strongest renewals in recent years.

The speedsters take centre stage in the King Charles III Stakes, where Australian raider Overpass bids to add his name to the race’s illustrious roll of honour. Defending champion American Affair, improving sprinter Night Raider, and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Mission Central are among the leading contenders in what should be a blistering five-furlong contest.

The Coventry Stakes is traditionally one of the most informative juvenile races of the season and this year’s renewal sees Aidan O’Brien saddle exciting pair Confucius and Great Barrier Reef, while Cut A Dash, Royal Heritage, and Ruler’s Pride also bring strong form to the table.

Away from the Group races, the staying Ascot Stakes sees Willie Mullins attempt to land another Royal Ascot handicap with Reaching High for King Charles III, while the Wolferton Stakes features progressive Gosden runner Nahraan, alongside proven Ascot performer Haatem and the returning Enfijaar.

The day concludes with the competitive Copper Horse Stakes, where Valiancy is expected to be among the leading fancies after his recent Hamilton success.

With Classic winners, defending champions, international challengers and some of the sport’s biggest names all in action, Royal Ascot 2026 gets underway with a card that perfectly captures everything that makes the meeting so special.

About The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast

The Final Furlong Podcast has established itself as one of the leading horse racing shows in the UK and Ireland, providing expert race previews, betting analysis and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosted by Emmet Kennedy, the podcast covers everything from the Classics and Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival and the biggest international racing events.

Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major podcast platforms, the show combines in-depth form analysis with lively debate from a panel of racing experts, professional punters, jockeys and industry insiders. Regular betting guides and festival previews have helped build a loyal following among racing fans and punters alike.

The podcast is fronted by Emmet Kennedy, an experienced broadcaster who is also a familiar voice on talkSPORT’s racing coverage. Kennedy has become well known for his race analysis, major festival previews and interviews with leading trainers, jockeys and owners from across the racing world.

Throughout Royal Ascot week, listeners can catch Andy Newton, plus Jaime Wrenn, George Gorman, Peter Michael and Adam Mills joining Emmet Kennedy on The Final Furlong Podcast, offering race-by-race previews, betting angles and expert selections from one of the biggest meetings in the racing calendar.

The combination of detailed form study, strong opinions and entertaining discussion has made The Final Furlong Podcast a must-listen for horse racing enthusiasts.