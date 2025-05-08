Ranking of all the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses, including Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into this year’s event, many racing enthusiasts are wondering about the Preakness Stakes horses competing on May 17. Well, look no further as we take a look at all the thoroughbreds competing at Pimlico this month and rank them from best to worst.

1. Journalism

Michael W. McCarthy-trained Colt Journalism was a solid favorite heading into he 2025 Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old has been absolutely dominant in his first six races. While he finished second at the Derby, he remains one of the best three-year-olds on the planet. And with Sovereignty not running, Journalism will be a big favorite on May 17.

2. Rodriguez

Bob Baffert-trained colt Rodriguez was a potential dark horse at the Derby until he had to pull out of the race days before. Over his five races, he has posted one third-place finish, two seconds, and a pair of wins, including last month at the Wood Memorial. Rodriguez will be a popular pick at the Preakness.

3. Sandman

Sandman, trained by Mark E. Casse, had good odds at the Derby. The nine-race veteran has had a busy last five months. In the colt’s four races before the Derby, he scored first, second, third, and first-place finishes. While he ended up being seventh at Churchill Downs, he is one to keep an eye on at the Preakness.

4. River Thames

Todd A. Pletcher-trained colt River Thames is a horse that could surprise at Pimlico. The horse one its first two races, and finished second to Derby champ Sovereignty at the Fountain of Youth in March. However, there will be some doubters after finishing third to a pair of Derby horses (Burnham Square and East Avenue) that didn’t even land in the top five of the May 3 race.

5. Clever Again

Clever Again, trained by Steven M. Asmussen, is an interesting talent at this year’s Preakness. After being sidelined for nearly a year, Again returned in February to score a win, and then followed that up with another first-place finish at the Hot Springs in March. The big question is the level of competition the colt has faced in his three-race career.

6. American Promise

American Promise is the most experienced Colt at the Preakness with 10 races on his resume, including the Derby. Unfortunately, he has just two wins to show for it. Nevertheless, a win at the Virginia Derby in March is why he heads into the Preakness with decent odds that could improve as well get closer to race day.

7. Gosger

Gosger is a solid prospect similar to Clever Again. He has just three races on his resume, but heads into the May 17 race off a pair of wins. However, his victory in Lexington last month was at a G3 race. It is why he has 20-1 odds to win the Preankess a week out from the event.

8. Pay Billy

Pay Billy is only behind American Promise in terms of race experience. That often does not add up to being a favorite in a Triple Crown race. However, Billy has been on a bit of a roll of late after winning five of his last six, dating back to December. He is a big underdog at the Preakness, but for bettors looking for a fun longshot, Billy is a good option.

9. Heart of Honor

Heart of Honor is an intriguing foreign horse that could be a popular longshot pick at the Preakness. In four appearances, the colt has just one victory, but nothing lower than a second-place finish. One of those second-place finishes came last month at the UAE Derby.

10. Caldera

Caldera is another one of the most experienced thoroughbreds entering the 2025 Preakness Stakes. The six-race veteran has a trio of second-place finishes and one victory in January. However, an eighth-place result at the Louisiana Derby that included several Kentucky Derby also-rans is why he is a clear long shot on May 17.

Odds for 2025 Preakness Stakes horses

Below you can find a full list of the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses and their current betting odds.

Journalism: 5-2

Rodriguez: 5-1

Sandman: 8-1

Clever Again: 12-1

River Thames: 12-1

American Promise: 20-1

Gosger: 20-1

Caldera: 30-1

Heart Of Honor: 30-1

Pay Billy: 30-1

2025 Preakness Stakes prediction

Who won the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

On a very muddy track at Pimlico, Seize the Gray beat out 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan to get the victory at the 149th edition of the Preakness last year.