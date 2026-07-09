The sprint division takes centre stage at Newmarket’s July Course for what is shaping up to be an absolute blockbuster renewal of the Group One July Cup.

So, get your popcorn ready horse racing fans.

This year’s field serves up a mouth-watering clash of generations, featuring four brilliant winners from Royal Ascot alongside high-class international spice from Japan.

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Leading the charge is the exceptional Venetian Sun, who proved herself a sprinting superstar at the royal meeting.

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However, she faces three fellow Royal Ascot champions in Mission Central and Almeraq, both looking to cement their dominance on the six-furlong scene.

Plus Wokingham Stakes hero Double Rush, who could be the next big sprinter on the block.

Then adding serious global intrigue to the mix is Japan’s elite speedster, Satono Reve, making this a truly world-class spectacle.

It’s a race not to be missed this Saturday.

2026 July Cup Race Details

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Time: 16:35 BST

Track: Newmarket (July Course), United Kingdom

Distance: 6 Furlongs (Straight)

Purse Approx: £650,000 (Winner £453,680)

TV Coverage: ITV Racing & Racing TV

July Cup 2026 Key Runners: Blockbuster Renewal Headed By Four Royal Ascot Winners

Venetian Sun

Karl Burke’s star filly lines up here at the absolute peak of her powers.

Last time out, she captured the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, putting in a remarkably gutsy performance under Clifford Lee to fend off Spicy Marg by a head.

Having run away with the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock on softer ground just before that, her Ascot victory proved she is just as lethal on a faster surface.

Dropping back down to a pure sprint trip after failing to stay in the 1,000 Guineas earlier this spring, she is the standout standard-bearer for the three-year-old generation.

She’s 5-5 over this six furlong disrance and will get the handy fillies’ allowance (9lbs) from the colts.

Trainer Karl Burke is looking for his first win in the race.

While Venetian Sun will be hoping to be the first 3yold filly winner since Habibti in 1983 as the expected July Cup favourite.

Almeraq

Representing the powerhouse Shadwell Estate and trainer William Haggas, this highly progressive four-year-old colt scored a career-best victory last time out in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Settled just behind a ferocious pace, he stayed on tenaciously under Tom Marquand to grab victory right on the line in a thrilling four-way photo finish.

He is a lightly raced sprinter who appears to be improving with every single run, and his trainer suggests there is still plenty of physical scope to come.

Is another that loves this 6f trip – winning four times over it.

And will be trying to give trainer William Haggas a first July Cup Stakes win.

Mission Central

Aidan O’Brien’s blistering three-year-old speedster is another who lit up Royal Ascot, flying home late down the stands’ side to land the Group One King Charles III Stakes over five furlongs under a masterclass ride from Ryan Moore.

Though that victory came over the minimum distance, his previous dominant juvenile form at the Curragh-including an eight-length maiden romp and a Group Three Round Tower Stakes win-was over six furlongs.

He is a versatile, rapid colt who will be heavily suited by a strong end-to-end gallop.

His trainer Aidan O’Brien is also the joint-winning most trainer in the July Cup with five wins.

With his first Stravinsky in 1999 and his most recent Ten Sovereigns in 2019.

While his jockey Ryan Moore has won the prize twice (U S Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns).

Satono Reve

The fascinating international wildcard in the field, this seven-year-old Japanese raider is a two-time winner of the prestigious Takamatsunomiya Kinen back home.

Satono Reve arrives at Newmarket on the back of an incredibly close second-place finish behind Almeraq in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Ryan Moore on that occasion, he chased the frantic pace and finished a mere whisker behind the winner.

Having hit the frame in major international sprints from Tokyo to Hong Kong, he brings elite global form to the July Course.

The last Japanese-trained July Cup winner was Agnes World in 2000 (Hideyuki Mori).

But the last 7yold to win the July Cup was Shalfleet in 1938. While in that period there’s only been one winner aged 6.

Double Rush

Andrew Balding’s charge has been the ultimate handicap revelation of the season and arrives at Newmarket seeking a spectacular four-timer.

Last time out, the progressive four-year-old son of Blue Point defied a huge weight to land the fiercely competitive Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ridden by Shane Foley, Double Rush travelled beautifully up the centre of the track before digging deep to win by a head.

Having already scored twice over Newmarket’s six furlongs earlier this spring, he clearly loves the course and looks fully earned of his crack at “big boy racing” in Group One company.

Trainer Andrew Balding knows how to win the July Cup too – having landed the spoils with Alcohol Free in 2022.

2026 July Cup Runners, Trainers and Betting Odds

See below the latest July Cup Stakes runners ahead of the big Group One race on Saturday.

Here are the final July Cup runners 2026 – with a field of 11 heading to post on July 11th.

Venetian Sun (Karl Burke) 3/1

Mission Central (Aidan O’Brien) 5/1

Satono Reve (Noriyuki Hori) 5/1

Almeraq (William Haggas) 5/1

Division (William Haggas) 8/1

Double Rush (Andrew Balding) 10/1

Big Mojo (Michael Appleby) 14/1

Comanche Brave (Donnacha O’Brien) 22/1

Coppull (Clive Cox) 33/1

Quinault (Stuart Williams) 50/1

Prince of India (Marco Botti) 80/1

Note: July Cup Stakes betting odds are subject to change

Who won the July Cup last year (2025) ?

The 2025 renewal of the July Cup produced one of the most staggering shocks in horse racing history when No Half Measures triumphed at massive odds of 66/1.

Trained by former champion jockey Richard Hughes and ridden confidently by Neil Callan, the four-year-old filly charted a lone course down the far rail from stall 15.

She stayed on powerfully in the final furlong to defeat Big Mojo by a neck, with Run To Freedom filling the third spot.

The victory marked the highest-priced winner in the July Cup’s illustrious 149-year history and provided trainer Richard Hughes with his emotional first Group One victory since switching to the training ranks.

July Cup Winners (Last 5 Years)

2025 – NO HALF MEASURES (66/1)

2024 – MILL STREAM (11/1)

2023 – SHAQUILLE (5/2 jfav)

2022 – ALCOHOL FREE (14/1)

2021 – STARMAN (9/2)