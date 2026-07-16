The midsummer road to the Breeders’ Cup is officially stopping off at the Jersey Shore this weekend.

As Monmouth Park is gearing up for one of its most exciting cards of the year with the 59th running of the prestigious, Grade 1 Haskell Stakes.

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This year’s edition is packed with Triple Crown pedigree, featuring a highly anticipated showdown between Preakness Stakes winner Napoleon Solo and the formidable Further Ado, who bounced back from a tough run in the Kentucky Derby to take the Matt Winn Stakes in June.

With a brilliant seven-horse field ready to clash under the summer sun, it has all the ingredients of an instant classic.

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So to help find the winner we’ve got SEVEN Haskell Stakes trends and stats to help find the best winning profiles based on past history.

Haskell Stakes 2026 Details

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Track: Monmouth Park (Oceanport, New Jersey)

Race Time: Approximately 5:45 PM ET

Purse: $1,000,000

The Favorite: Further Ado has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite from post position 2, closely trailed by Preakness champ Napoleon Solo at 5-2.

DID YOU KNOW? The Haskell Stakes is named after Amory L. Haskell.

Haskell Stakes Trends 2026: The SEVEN Stats That Matter

Triple Crown Form

Note Triple Crown form as 30 of the last 35 (86%) Haskell Stakes winners had run in at least one of the Triple Crown races – the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Of the seven 2026 Haskell Stakes runners Further Ado (Kentucky Derby), Iron Honor (Preakness), Napoleon Solo (Preakness), Ocelli (Kentucky Derby and Preakness).

Trip and Distance Winners

Next up is to look at horses who have won at least over 1m in the past – with the Haskell Stakes trip 1 1/8 miles – as since 1981 all past winners had tasted a win over 1m+.

Winning Odds

While since 1991, there have only been three winners of the race that returned 5-1 or bigger.

Geaux Rocket Ride won at 127/10 in 2023, but in general the Haskell Stakes has tended to go to shorter-priced horses.

Ocelli, Star Sweeper and Baby Vino are the three horses expected to go off 6-1 or bigger in the betting.

Best Post Positions

The final of our six Haskell Stakes trends to have on your side is the best post position.

This year, we’ve only seven runners and between 2016 and 2019 each winner came between stalls 6 and 7.

However, the more recent runnings have favoured the lower draws.

With ALL of the last SIX winners hailing from gates 1-3.

Of which 5 of the last 6 winners came only from gates 1 or 2.

This year’s horses from gates 1-3 are Star Sweeper (1), Further Ado (2) and Baby Vino (3).

Stakes Race Winners

Stakes race form has been a good way of finding the Haskell Stakes winner too, as a massive 46 of the last 47 (98%) successful horses had won a stakes race.

Only Paytner in 2012 has defied this Haskell Stakes trends.

Favorites Record

Siding blindly with the Haskell Stakes favorites has also been a solid route to finding the Haskell Stakes winner.

Backed up with 12 of the last 21 renewals (57%) going to the market leader. This year Further Ado is the likely favorite.

Who Are The Best Haskell Stakes Barns?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, Mr Bob Baffert, with 9 past winners in the race, would have been – but the yard don’t have a runner this year.

Meaning the best recent trainer in this year’s race is Brad H Cox, who fired in winners in 2022 (Cyberknife) and Mandaloun (2021).

Cox will be eyeing a third Haskell Stakes win with the well-fancied Further Ado.

The only other trainer in the 2026 race to have won the prize before is Chad Brown. He landed the spoils in 2018 (Good Magic).

Which Horse Fits The Best Haskell Stakes Trends and Stats?

FURTHER ADO is the 2026 runner that ticks the most Haskell Stakes trends.

This Bad Cox runner will represent a two-time wining barn. And having run in one of the Triple Crown races (11th Kentucky Derby), this is another plus.

The recent stats (last six years) tell us that post position 2 is a positive too.

While he’s also a three-time Stakes winner – including landing the Matt Winn Grade 3 last time at Churchill Downs (watch below).

Further Ado is also the expected favorite and with the market leaders winning 57% of the last 21 runners, this is the final tick.

Haskell Stakes Runners 2025, Betting Odds and Post Positions

STAR SWEEPER 6-1 (Louis Linder Jr)

FURTHER ADO 2-1 (Brad H Cox)

BABY VINO 15-1 (Lindsay Schultz)

THE PUMA 7-2 (Gustavo Delgardo)

IRON HONOR 3-1 (Chad C Brown)

NAPOLEON SOLO 5-2 (Chad Summers)

OCELLI 7-1 (D Whitworth Beckham)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Who Won The 2025 Haskell Stakes ?

The winner of the 2025 Haskell Stakes was Journalism.

Ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli and trained by Michael McCarthy, the Preakness Stakes champion went off as the heavy 2-5 favorite.

Despite a poor break that left him trailing early, he unleashed a massive, dramatic rally down the center of the stretch to win the $1,017,500 race by a half-length. With Gosger and Goal Oriented next best.