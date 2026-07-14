When it comes to the Jersey Shore’s biggest summer party, nobody knows how to conquer the Monmouth Park dirt quite like Bob Baffert.

The Hall of Fame trainer holds the all-time record for the most victories in the prestigious Grade 1 Haskell Stakes.

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Over his legendary career, Baffert has captured the Haskell crown an astonishing NINE times and it’s unlikely he’s finished yet.

From legendary Triple Crown heroes to gutsy, breakout speedsters, Baffert’s dominance at Monmouth Park is unparalleled.

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With Bob Baffert’s first Haskell Stakes win coming back in 2001 with the Gary Steven’s ridden Point Given.

And heading into the 2026 renewal, Authentic in 2020 (Mike E Smith) is his most recent winner.

Here is a look back at his nine Bob Baffert Haskell Stakes winning years, the horse racing champions and the riders who guided them to glory.

WATCH: Bob Baffert Haskell Stakes Winners (9)

2001: Point Given – Ridden by Gary Stevens

2002: War Emblem – Ridden by Victor Espinoza

2005: Roman Ruler – Ridden by Jerry Bailey

2010: Lookin At Lucky – Ridden by Martin Garcia

2011: Coil – Ridden by Martin Garcia

2012: Paynter – Ridden by Rafael Bejarano

2014: Bayern – Ridden by Martin Garcia

2015: American Pharoah – Ridden by Victor Espinoza

2020: Authentic – Ridden by Mike E. Smith

Does Bob Baffert Have Any Haskell Stakes Runners This Year (2025)?

For the 2026 running, Baffert is back to try and secure his milestone tenth Haskell Stakes trophy.

His primary weapon this year is Crude Velocity.

A super-fast colt owned by CSLR Racing Partners, Crude Velocity has already shown elite talent around one turn.

He secured a Grade 1 victory in the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby undercard before a solid run in the Woody Stevens Stakes.

Crude Velocity’s Chance and Betting Outlook

Baffert is replicating a classic, winning blueprint here.

In 2014, his champion Bayern used a Woody Stephens (2nd) run as a launching pad to stretch out to two turns and wire the Haskell field.

Crude Velocity will try to do the exact same thing.

The Running Style: He is an aggressive front-runner. He wants to lead early and dare the rest of the field to catch him.

The Challenge: The biggest question mark is the distance. Stretching out to1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs) around two turns is a major test for a horse that has spent his career in high-speed, one-turn mile sprints. If he gets loose on an easy lead, he’s incredibly dangerous.

However, if other local speed-demons like Pegasus Stakes winner Baby Vino press him early, it could compromise his late stamina.

Betting Outlook: Expect Crude Velocity to open as a strong second or third choice on the morning line, likely settling in around the 7-2 to 9-2 range depending on his post position draw.

WATCH: Crude Velocity Running Second In The Woody Stephens Stakes 2026

2026 Haskell Stakes Race Details

Mark your calendars and get ready for the biggest race of the summer at the Jersey Shore!

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Post Time: Approximately 5:45 PM ET (The Haskell is scheduled as Race 12 on a massive 14-race card)

Distance: 1 1/8 miles (9 furlongs)

Track Surface: Main Dirt Track Purse: $1,000,000

Where to Watch (TV): Live national coverage on NBC and streaming on Peacock from 5:00 to 6:00 PM ET

2026 Haskell Stakes Runners and Betting Odds

With the official post-position draw scheduled for the week of the race, we have a phenomenal, highly competitive field of sophomore stars lining up for the $1 million prize.

Below is a breakdown of the expected top contenders and their projected morning-line odds:

Napoleon Solo – Chad Summers

The reigning Grade 1 Preakness Stakes winner. Skipping the Belmont to point directly here, he’ll be ridden by Monmouth’s leading jockey, Paco Lopez. 5-2 (Favorite)

Iron Honor – Chad Brown

Runner-up in the Preakness. Trained by Chad Brown, who is bringing him in with the blinkers off, making him a major threat to stalk the pace. 6-1

Further Ado – Brad Cox

A multi-graded stakes winner, including an 11-length blowout in the G1 Blue Grass Stakes. Bounced back with a win in the Matt Winn last out. 3-1

Crude Velocity – Bob Baffert

Baffert’s dangerous G1 Pat Day Mile winner stretching out to two turns. 9-2

Baby Vino – Lindsay Schultz

Local favorite who booked his ticket by absolutely demolishing the Pegasus Stakes by 10 and 3/4 lengths. 12-1

Hedge Ratio – Chad Brown

Won the local Long Branch Stakes prep with a massive 100 Beyer Speed Figure. 8-1

The Puma – Gustavo Delgado

Scratched from the Derby due to a minor skin infection, this G3 Tampa Bay Derby winner is fresh and highly talented. 9-2

Ocelli – D. W. Beckman

Incredibly consistent, having finished third in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Ohio Derby. 10-1

Big Cuddle – Gary Capuano

A three-time stakes winner who won the Sir Barton on the Preakness undercard. 12-1

2026 Haskell Stakes Betting Angle:

If Crude Velocity and Baby Vino engage in an early, exhausting pace duel on the front end, it sets up beautifully for a mid-pack stalker.

Iron Honor and Further Ado both possess the tactical speed to sit just off the leaders and pounce when the field turns for home.