The spotlight falls on Monmouth Park on Saturday, 18th July, as the 59th running of the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes takes centre stage.

Worth $1 million and run over 1 1/8 miles on the dirt, the prestigious contest is one of the biggest races of the American summer and regularly attracts the leading three-year-olds from the Triple Crown trail.

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The winner also earns an automatic place in the Breeders’ Cup Classic through the ‘Win and You’re In’ Challenge Series. Which adds an even greater significance to the race.

First staged in 1968, the Haskell has been won by some of the sport’s greatest names, including American Pharoah, Point Given, Holy Bull and Rachel Alexandra.

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And is named after Jersey architect Armory L. Haskell.

Often seen as the key stepping stone towards the Travers Stakes and later the Breeders’ Cup, the race has built a reputation for producing champions and unforgettable performances.

So, let’s take a look at the 2026 Haskell Stakes runners and post positions

ALSO SEE: The seven Haskell Stakes Trends to help you find the big Monmouth Park winner on Saturday.

Haskell Stakes 2026 Details

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Track: Monmouth Park (Oceanport, New Jersey)

Race Time: Approximately 5:45 PM ET

Purse: $1,000,000

Haskell Stakes Runners 2026: Further Ado Heads Seven Monmouth Entries

1 – STAR SWEEPER

Jockey: Luis Rivera, Jr. | Trainer: Louis Linder, Jr.



A local runner who has managed to grab second in a couple of Listed races. But, the big question is – has he shown the kind of firepower he’d need to make a real impact in a spot like this?

His best performance came in the Long Branch two starts ago when he set the pace (2nd). But he doesn’t look to have the early gears to pull that off against this calibre of competition.

Star Sweeper might have to shine brighter to ‘sweep’ the others away.

Betting Odds: 6-1

2 – FURTHER ADO

Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. | Trainer: Brad Cox



Eleventh in the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

But be bounced back from that and his performance in the Matt Winn was super impressive, though US speed-figure makers are a bit split on how it actually timed out.

The industry-standard Beyer figure gave it a 97. However, TimeformUS clocked it faster-coming in around a 103 when converted to the same scale.

Regardless, this Brad Cox runner heads here as the likely favorite, and we’ve seen 12 of the last 21 market leaders win the Haskell Stakes.

The form of that race is holding up beautifully, too. Backed up with the runner-up, Our Moneyman, just ran a massive second in the Indiana Derby, and Corona de Oro came right back to score an easy allowance win.

With all of the last six winners hailing from gates, then post position 2 looks ideal too.

Further Ado has run the fastest of any three-year-old going route distances this year, making him a major player as the Cox team eye their third Haskell.

Betting Odds: 5-2

3 – BABY VINO

Jockey: Jorge Vargas, Jr. | Trainer: Lindsay Schultz



Another local hope. Lindsay Schultz is an excellent trainer who has brought this colt along beautifully, as he hunts his first win in the Haskell.

His raw potential has really flashed in his last two starts-first breaking his maiden at Oaklawn before absolutely trouncing the field in the local Listed prep.

There’s definitely more upside here given how rapidly he’s improving. And winning his last two in the style of a horse with more in the locker.

That said, in at the deep end now, you feel he’ll need to take another leap forward. And even though he deserves his chance, you just feel connections might just be getting a bit too greedy at this level.

Baby Vino might still have some growing up to do.

Betting Odds: 15-1

4 – THE PUMA

Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Gustavo Delgado



He was the buzzy “talking horse” for the Kentucky Derby before a swollen pastern from a skin infection forced a tough scratch the week of the race.

Look at his past performances and it’s clear he belongs here with that Florida Derby run reading well against this group. And he’s likely physically matured and gotten quicker over the last few months.

That said, the catch is that the Florida Derby form hasn’t exactly been flattered since.

As Commandment and Chief Wallabee have both been pretty ordinary in subsequent runs, which makes you wonder if that big figure was a bit of an illusion.

Still, it’s been reported his morning works ahead of this return have been excellent.

Most horse racing fans, would love to see him step up and become a major player in the division.

He might be a tad short in the betting on what he’s done, but will have two-time Haskell-winning rider Luis Saez in the saddle.

His backers will be hoping The Puma can ‘purr’ home.

Betting Odds: 7-2

5 – IRON HONOR

Jockey: Flavien Prat | Trainer: Chad Brown



It looked like a sure thing that he’d roll right past Napoleon Solo in the Preakness, but he just seemed to hang a bit right when push came to shove at the business end of the race.

Connections immediately pointed to this race as his next target, which can be seen as a plus.

You can also easily argue he got the worst of the trip last time out, especially considering how heavily the track was favoring speed on the dirt then.

But earlier this season was a good winner of the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct (watch below).

His numbers and overall form keep him very much in the mix, but he looks like a horse crying out for a turnback in distance-remember, his best lifetime Beyer came on debut sprinting six furlongs.

It will be a shock if he’s not running a respectable race here, then shaping up for a title at the Grade 1 Allen Jerkens on the Travers Stakes undercard in August.

Iron Honour will be looking to show too much ‘steel’ and give trainer Chad Brown a second Haskell. Having won the race in 2018 with Good Magic.

Betting Odds: 3-1

6 – NAPOLEON SOLO

Jockey: Paco Lopez | Trainer: Chad Summers



The Preakness winner got his well-deserved day in the big-time last time and will be looking to follow up here. Just like Journalism did 12 months ago.

Just like Iron Honour, he was immediately targeted for this spot in what looks a fascinating rematch.

He enjoyed a completely uncontested, easy trip on the lead that day on a track biased toward speed. And even then, he only earned a 96 Beyer, he’ll need to improve on that to take this.

On the bright side, he does possess the early foot to control the pace from the jump.

While you can’t automatically assume Monmouth will be a speed highway, it’s certainly not out of the question either. He’s an obvious contender on paper with that proven Triple Crown form.

Don’t forget 30 of the last 35 Haskell winners (86%) had run in at least one of the Triple Crown races.

Napoleon will have many supporting siding with him going ‘solo’ again on Saturday.

Betting Odds: 5-2

7 – OCELLI

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione | Trainer: Whit Beckman



This world famous maiden is still hunting his first win from nine starts. But Ocelli has managed to hit the board at the Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3 levels-most notably running third in the Kentucky Derby.

And with $839,800 banked is probably one of the richest maidens there’s ever been.

Napoleon Solo and Iron Honor both beat him in the Preakness. However, you can throw that race right out; his deep-closing style was completely against the track profile that day.

The pace could potentially heat up here, but in a short field, he’s unlikely to get the breakdown he really needs to win.

This maiden will have his backers and there probably won’t be a bigger cheer if he can win – but another place finish might be the best be can hope for.

Betting Odds: 7-1

Haskell Stakes 1-2-3 Picks: Further Ado To Give Cox Third Haskell Stakes

Further Ado

2026 Haskell Stakes Picks (Win, Place & Show)

🥇 1st – Further Ado (Win)

🥈 2nd – Napoleon Solo (Place)

🥉 3rd – Baby Vino (Show)

Why Further Ado Can Win the 2026 Haskell Stakes

Further Ado looks the horse to beat heading into this year’s Haskell.

Although he didn’t get the perfect trip in the Kentucky Derby, he has steadily improved with each run since and arrives at Monmouth Park in peak condition.

Brad Cox has reported the colt has continued to thrive since his impressive Matt Winn Stakes victory. And the figures suggest he is currently among the best two-turn three-year-olds in training.

Another major positive is his tactical versatility. Further Ado doesn’t need the lead but has enough early speed to secure an ideal stalking position. Which is often a huge advantage around Monmouth Park.

With Irad Ortiz Jr, who is hunting his first Haskell, taking the ride, he should enjoy a smooth trip just behind the pace before producing his finishing kick turning for home.

The Haskell Stakes give Further Ado a big play too – with this low draw, having run in a Triple Crown race and coming from the two-time Haskell-winning Cox barn all plusses.

Preakness winner Napoleon Solo commands plenty of respect and is the obvious danger after his Triple Crown success.

While Baby Vino is hard to ignore after proving his liking for the Monmouth dirt with victory in the Pegasus Stakes.

Predicted 1-2-3 Finish

Further Ado ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Napoleon Solo

Baby Vino