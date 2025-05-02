Report reveals hilarious ChatGPT results to perfect name for future Kentucky Derby winner, including Velvet Stampede

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

ChatGPT was recently asked to come up with the perfect name for the next Kentucky Derby winner. And the popular AI software came up with some fun and funny answers.

This week, VegasInsider.com used the power of artificial intelligence to look into the future and predict the names of Kentucky Derby winners in 2026 and beyond. However, they didn’t simply ask the AI to randomly produce results. Instead, they fed it the names of previous winners to come up with more meaningful answers.

Related: Updated ranking of the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses on the eve of May 3 race

“By using AI, we analyzed the names of past Kentucky Derby winners, identifying patterns to generate the horse names most likely to succeed. A horse’s name in racing is more than just a label – it often reflects pedigree, sense of power, or superstition,” a spokesperson for the outlet said in a statement.

“Many winners have names evoking strength, mythology, or past champions, while bettors sometimes favor those linked to racing legends. Some believe certain sounds or structures give an edge, while others avoid names tied to past underperformers. In horse racing, as in life, the right name can make all the difference.”

Well, the AI came up with 15 names. Certain options really feel like future winners. Such as Iron Anthem, Shiloh Fire, and Velvet Stampeded. While others seem like they came straight out of a comic book, including Crimson Lantern, Thunder’s Crown, and Golden Paradox. Below you can find the complete results for ChatGPT’s answer to the name of a future Kentucky Derby winner.

Crescent Valor

Iron Anthem

Whispering Jet

Shiloh Fire

Echo of Glory

Thunder’s Crown

Hollow Run

Blue Ridge Rebel

Gallant Mirage

High Noon Shadow

Crimson Lantern

Savannah Storm

Bold Latitude

Velvet Stampede

Golden Paradox

Related: 2025 Kentucky Derby – Everything you need to watch the May 3 race, including derby favorite