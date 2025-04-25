2025 Kentucky Derby: Everything you need to watch race one of the 2025 Triple Crown

Credit: Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious yearly events in all of horse racing. The grand race features the best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world as they take to the track at Churchill Downs to decide the first leg of the iconic Triple Crown series of races.

The 151st Run for the Roses brings forth some seriously unique fashion, the wildest hats you’ve ever seen, elite horse trainers, celebrities, and bettors. It is a true American happening each spring. With all of that in mind, here is everything you need to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby on May 3.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The annual racing tradition takes place on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs Racecourse in Louisville, Kentucky. This year, the race will take place on May 3.

What time is the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The 151st Derby event starts at 10:30 AM ET for the first race of the day. The complete slate will feature around 14 races that last until 8:30 PM ET. However, “the most exciting two minutes in sports” will commence at 6:45 PM ET.

What TV channel will the Kentucky Derby be on?

The 2025 edition of the Kentucky Derby will air exclusively on NBC and streaming service Peacock. However, the various festivities in the lead-up to the race can be found on the USA Network and Peacock.

Who is favored to win the Kentucky Derby in 2025?

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into this year’s race, Michael W. McCarthy-trained Colt Journalism is the early favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Latest Kentucky Derby betting odds

Below, you can get a look at the latest odds for the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Journalism: 3-1

Sandman: 8-1

Sovereignty: 8-1

Rodriguez: 10-1

Tappan Street: 10-1

Burnham Square: 15-1

Luxor Cafe: 15-1

Citizen Bull: 20-1

East Avenue: 20-1

Grande: 20-1

Tiztastic: 20-1

American Promise: 30-1

Chunk of Gold: 30-1

Coal Battle: 30-1

Final Gambit: 30-1

Publisher: 30-1

Owen Almighty: 50-1

Admire Daytona: 50-1

Flood Zone: 50-1

Flying Mohawk: 50-1

How do you bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The 2025 Derby is expected to feature 20 horses, including Journalism, Sandman, and Tappan Street. For this year’s event, you can place bets on any of the three-year-olds involved on the derby-specific Twin Spires site.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Mystik Dan entered the 2024 edition of the Kentucky Derby with solid odds at 18-1. While he was not viewed as a favorite, he could be a dark horse (no pun intended) at the event. Well, he showed his potential when he battled Sierra Leone and Forever Young down to the last inch. In one of the closest Derby finishes in history, Dan one by a nose.