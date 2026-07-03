Few trainers have dominated a Grade 1 race quite like Chad Brown has the Belmont Oaks.

The five-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer already holds the race record with six victories and heads into Saturday’s 2026 renewal at Saratoga Race Course with another formidable hand as Fitz Right and Just Aloof bid to extend his remarkable reign.

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Brown has made the Belmont Oaks one of his signature races since first striking with Samitar in 2012.

He then reeled off three more wins in consecutive seasons – to land the Belmont Oaks purse four times on the spin between 2012 and 2015.

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Chad Brown then had to wait till 2017 (New Money Honey) for his fifth win in the race, with McKulick in 2022 his latest.

Giving him six successes overall-more than any trainer in the history of the Belmont Oaks.

So, with the 2026 edition returning to Saratoga as part of the July 4 Horse Racing Festival, Brown will be hoping his latest pair can deliver a record-extending seventh Belmont Oaks trophy.

Chad Brown’s Belmont Oaks Winners

2012 – Samitar (Ramon Dominguez)

2013 – Alterite (FR) (John Velazquez)

2014 – Minorette (Joel Rosario)

2015 – Lady Eli (Irad Ortiz Jr.)

2017 – New Money Honey (Javier Castellano)

2022 – McKulick (GB) (Irad Ortiz Jr.)

Fitz Right Looks Brown’s Leading Belmont Oaks Hope

Of Brown’s two 2026 Belmont Oaks runners, Fitz Right appears the stable’s number one contender.

The daughter of Charlatan arrives unbeaten in three starts during 2026 and has steadily climbed the ranks with victories in the Memories of Silver Stakes at Aqueduct before confirming her Grade 1 credentials when landing the Grade 2 Wonder Again Stakes over the Saratoga turf in early June.

Flavien Prat keeps the ride from stall six and her proven ability over the course could prove a major advantage.

Her tactical speed also makes her one of the more straightforward runners in what looks a competitive field featuring several European challengers.

If Fitz Right can continue her unbeaten campaign, Brown may well have another Belmont Oaks winner to add to his already glittering record.

As Prat is also looking to win the Belmont Oaks for a second consecutive season – having won the prize with the Brad Cox-trained Fionn in 2025.

Just Aloof Set To Improve Over Longer Trip

Chad Brown’s second Belmont Oaks runner is Just Aloof, who could easily outrun her odds.

Owned by Whisper Hill Farm, the daughter of Triple Crown hero Justify has been knocking on the door in graded company.

Finishing fourth in both the Appalachian Stakes and the Edgewood Stakes after meeting trouble and finding only a narrow margin separating several fillies at the finish (watch below).

The step up to 1⅛ miles looks likely to suit given her pedigree, while regular Brown rider Manuel Franco, who is hunting his first Belmont Oaks, takes the mount from the inside draw.

Although Fitz Right brings the stronger recent form, Just Aloof possesses plenty of upside and could give Brown another serious chance of adding to his outstanding Belmont Oaks record.

Belmont Oaks 2026 Race Details

Race: Grade 1 Belmont Oaks Invitational

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Venue: Saratoga Race Course, New York

Post Time: 4:06 p.m. ET

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

Surface: Inner Turf

Purse: $600,000

TV Coverage: FS1

The Belmont Oaks is run just over an hour before the Belmont Derby, which is due to go off at 5:20pm ET.

Belmont Oaks Runners 2026, Post Positions and Betting Odds

1 – Just Aloof – Manuel Franco / Chad C. Brown 20-1

2 – Time to Dream – Edgard J. Zayas / Todd A. Pletcher 33-1

3 – Kensington Lane (IRE) – Joel Rosario / Donnacha O’Brien 9-1

4 – Faithful Departed – Jose L. Ortiz / Grant T. Forster 10-1

5 – Storm’s Wake – Dylan Davis / Brian A. Lynch 25-1

6 – Fitz Right – Flavien Prat / Chad C. Brown 7-2

7 – Carmensita (ARG) – Ricardo Santana / Jr. Horacio De Paz 40-1

8 – Abashiri (GB) – William Buick / Charlie Appleby 6-4 (Fav)

Who Won The Belmont Oaks Last Year (2025)?

The 2025 Belmont Oaks Invitational produced a thrilling finish as Fionn, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Flavien Prat, sprang a 9-1 surprise by getting up in the final strides to deny odds-on favourite Nitrogen by a nose at Saratoga Race Course.

The daughter of Twirling Candy stopped the clock in 1:44.84 for the 1 1/8-mile Grade 1 contest on firm turf, giving Cox his first victory in the prestigious race.

Chad Brown saddled two runners-Opulent Restraint, who stayed on for third, and Virgin Colada, who finished sixth-but was unable to add to his record haul of Belmont Oaks victories.