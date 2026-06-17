Looking ahead to Thursday’s marquee race at Royal Ascot, the historical trends show that reigning champion Trawlerman is up against a massive age statistic – one that stretches all the way back to 1901.

Only One 8-Year-Old Has Won The Ascot Gold Cup Since 1901

Twelve months ago, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman powered home to land the Ascot Gold Cup.

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And, despite facing a few setbacks this season, he’s back to defend his crown.

He’s also expected to sport some snazzy ski goggles before the race.

Why? He was recently diagnosed with a sensitivity to light, though, of course, he won’t be wearing them during the actual run.

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More on that quirky story in a moment.

Regardless of his new pre-race headgear, the real challenge is his age.

Now an 8-year-old, Trawlerman has to defy a Royal Ascot trend that has stood for over a century.

Since 1901, only one horse aged 8 or older has ever won the Gold Cup: the mighty Yeats in 2009.

That legendary victory capped off his remarkable four-timer in the race between 2006 and 2009.

Three 8+ Year-Olds Have Run in the Last Five Years

Naturally, you might wonder how many older horses have actually attempted the race recently.

Since 2021, only three horses aged 8 or above have even lined up: Dubai Future (9), who ran a stellar third in 2025; Coltrane (8), who finished fifth that same year; and Twilight Payment (8) back in 2021.

Just Four Winners Aged 7+ Since 1930

The data gets even tougher when you look at horses aged 7 and up.

Yes, Trawlerman won the prize as a 7-year-old in 2025, but since 1930, only three other horses in that age bracket have tasted Gold Cup glory: Drum Taps and Yeats (who did it twice).

15 of the last 16 Gold Cup winners were aged between 4-6. So this age range has historically been the best.

With nine of those 15 aged 4.

Key Ascot Gold Cup Trends

22/24 – Had no more than 2 previous runs that season

21/24 – Aged 6 or younger

21/24 – Had between 1–2 previous runs that season

19/24 – Had won over at least 2 miles on the flat before

19/24 – Favourites that were placed

19/24 – Won their last race

15/24 – Previous Group 1 winners

14/24 – Won by the favourite

11/24 – Aged 4 years old (including 9 of the last 14)

10/24 – Irish-trained winners

9/24 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien

6/24 – Ran at Sandown last time out (Henry II Stakes)

4/24 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (4 of the last 13)

17 of the last 20 winners returned 7/1 or shorter in the betting

13 of the last 20 winners returned 7/2 or shorter in the betting

11 of the last 20 winners came from stalls 1–5 (while 7 of the last 9 came from stalls 7 or lower)

Godolphin won the race in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2012, & 2025

Aidan O’Brien trained the winner in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2022, & 2024

John Gosden trained the winner in 2018, 2019, 2020, & 2025

Since 1949, there have been 16 multiple winners of the race

Since 1930, only 4 winners have been aged 7+ (Trawlerman, Yeats x2, Drum Taps)

France has produced 15 Gold Cup winners (most recently Westerner)

Why Trawlerman is Wearing “Ski Goggles” Pre-Race?



One of the more unusual stories filtering out of Royal Ascot this week surrounds our defending champ. Trawlerman is set to wear a pair of dark ski goggles before Thursday’s big ITV Racing contest.

It’s certainly not something you see every day on a racecourse, but trainer John Gosden explained there’s a genuine medical reason behind it.

The 8-year-old developed a severe sensitivity to bright light following an eye issue that popped up about 18 months ago.

To manage it, he’s been wearing the protective goggles during his morning work at home in Newmarket.

He’ll be allowed to keep them on in the paddock and during his canter down to the start, but racing regulations dictate that the Godolphin star must have them removed before the stalls open.

The news has quickly become a major talking point of the meeting. Gosden joked that officials wouldn’t let him race in them “for fear he thinks he’s on a ski slope,” but made it clear that once the gates fly back, Trawlerman will be fully focused on the job at hand.

Scandinavia Bids To Give Aidan O’Brien a Tenth Gold Cup



The staying stars take centre stage on Thursday as the historic Gold Cup headlines Ladies’ Day, serving up a fascinating clash between the established heavyweights and the new generation of stayers.

Run over a gruelling two-and-a-half miles, this Group One epic is the ultimate test of stamina and class.

Sitting at the top of the market is Scandinavia.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained star arrives seeking a sixth consecutive victory.

Having already captured the St Leger and the Goodwood Cup, he has looked sharper than ever this season and is a thoroughly deserved favourite, firmly establishing himself as the division’s leading light. Ryan Moore takes the ride as O’Brien bids for a remarkable, record-extending tenth Gold Cup success.

The primary threat looks to be Trawlerman.

He returns for John and Thady Gosden after a dominant, seven-length victory in last year’s renewal. Even as an 8-year-old, he remains a class act and has dominated the headlines this week with his light-sensitivity goggles.

Other live contenders include Yorkshire Cup winner Rahiebb and the progressive Caballo De Mar.

However, Scandinavia boasts the strongest overall profile and looks to have the raw class required to usher in a brand-new era for the staying division.

He’ll be a warm order to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a record extending tenth Ascot Gold Cup.

Race Info: Ascot Gold Cup 2026

Date: Thursday 18th June 2026

Time: 4:15pm

Racecourse: Ascot

Trip: 2m 4f

Winner’s Prize: £396,970

TV: Sky Sports Racing / ITV Racing

Latest Ascot Gold Cup Betting Odds

Scandinavia: 11/8

Rahiebb: 7/2

Trawlerman: 5/1

Caballo De Mar: 6/1

Sweet William: 8/1

Al Riffa: 12/1

Carmers: 20/1

Jan Brueghel: 25/1

Dubai Future: 25/1

Al Nayyir: 25/1

Further: 33/1

Miss Alpilles: 66/1

Dallas Star: 150/1

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Recent Gold Cup Winners

2025 – Trawlerman (85/40 fav)

2024 – Kyprios (11/10 fav)

2023 – Courage Mon Ami (15/2)

2022 – Kyprios (13/8 fav)

2021 – Subjectivist (13/2)

2020 – Stradivarius (4/5 fav)

2019 – Stradivarius (Evs fav)

2018 – Stradivarius (7/4 jfav)

2017 – Big Orange (5/1)

2016 – Order Of St George (10/11 fav)