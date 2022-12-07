Hendrick Motorsports expected to keep Alex Bowman in the No. 48 car

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmie Johnson drove the No. 48 car at Hendrick Motorsports to seven NASCAR Cup Series championships before his retirement at the conclusion of the 2020 season. However, that retirement was only from full-time racing.

Johnson will return as a driver/owner for Petty GMS Motorsports, which is in the process of working on a possible name change, and compete in select races during the 2023 season, including the Daytona 500.

While many have speculated that Hendrick Motorsports could give the seven-time champion his number, that has been shut down when NASCAR spent champion’s week in Nashville, TN.

Hendrick Motorsports to keep the No. 48, Jimmie Johnson to find new number

Johnson will be searching for a new number in his NASCAR career as Hendrick Motorsports is expected to keep the No. 48 car for Alex Bowman, at least, that is what Bowman himself has stated.

When asked about a possible number change in Nashville last week by FOX Spors’ Bob Pockrass, this is what Bowman had to say.

“I don’t see any number change coming. I will drive whatever (Rick Hendrick) tells me to drive, I think you guys know that. At the same time, I’m 100% sure that it is going to be the No. 48 car this year. There’s way too much stuff that they would have to change already that has not been changed, so it’s not happening.” Alex Bowman on Hendrick Motorsports changing his number in 2023

In usual Bowman fashion, he was messing around with Pockrass when asked that question but this is a serious answer. It does not appear that Johnson will be able to drive his famous number next year.

So, which number will Johnson be able to drive? The easiest guess remains the No. 44 car. Noah Gragson will pilot the No. 42 car and Erik Jones will drive the No. 43 car. Therefore, the No. 44 car would be next in line.

It will look wrong for Johnson not to have the No. 48 car but it is the right decision. There is too much work that goes into changing numbers and after all, it is just a number on the side of a vehicle.

Either way, the 47-year-old’s presence in NASCAR is good for everyone in the sport. Whether that is in the car or a part of an ownership group, no one can possibly lose in this scenario.