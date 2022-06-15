Handlez improves to 2-0 in NBA 2K League’s Switch Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Handlez upset a second consecutive NBA 2K League opponent to highlight the Wednesday action in the three-on-three Switch Open.

Handlez swept T-Wolves Gaming 3-0 one day after dumping Blazer5 Gaming by the same score.

The only five-game match of the day saw Kings Guard Gaming edge Team Clutch 3-2.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Jazz Gaming routed Mavs Gaming 3-0, Bucks Gaming downed Blazer5 Gaming 3-0, Warriors Gaming Squad handled Lakers Gaming 3-1, Knicks Gaming beat Magic Gaming 3-2, Cavs Legion GC blitzed Dot Squad 3-0, the Gen.G Tigers ripped Rim Runners 3-0, Pacers Gaming crushed Ankle Breakers 3-0, Raptors Uprising GC smashed Team Smoke 3-0, Wizards District Gaming bested Hornets Venom GT 3-1, and NetsGC stopped Hawks Talon GC 3-1.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying, plus community teams featuring 2K social media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through June 24, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, which is the start of bracket play that will run June 29-July 2 in-person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Switch Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

NBA 2K League — Switch Open group-play records

Group 1 (East)

Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-0

Raptors Uprising GC, 1-0

Heat Check Gaming, 0-1

Team Smoke, 0-1

Group 2 (East)

Dreamshakers, 1-0

76ers GC, 1-0

Knicks Gaming, 1-1

Magic Gaming, 0-2

Group 3 (East)

Green Beanz, 1-0

NetsGC, 1-0

Hawks Talon GC, 0-1

Grizz Gaming, 0-1

Group 4 (East)

Wizards District Gaming, 2-0

Gen.G Tigers, 1-1

Hornets Venom GT, 1-1

Rim Runners, 0-2

Group 5 (West)

Kings Guard Gaming, 2-0

DUX Infinitos, 1-0

Pistons GT, 0-1

Team Clutch, 0-2

Group 6 (West)

Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-0

Cavs Legion GC, 1-0

Lakers Gaming, 0-1

Dot Squad, 0-2

Group 7 (West)

Handlez, 2-0

Bucks Gaming, 1-0

T-Wolves Gaming, 0-1

Blazer5 Gaming, 0-2

Group 8 (West)

Mavs Gaming, 2-0

Pacers Gaming, 2-0

Ankle Breakers, 0-2

Jazz Gaming, 0-2

–Field Level Media