Green Bay Packers reportedly balked at Jonathan Taylor trade asking price for 1 major reason

The Green Bay Packers were reportedly in the trade chase for star running back Jonathan Taylor, however, the asking price from the Indianapolis Colts was higher than the organization wanted to go.

Jonathan Taylor’s ongoing contract dispute with the Colts has been one of the bigger stories in the NFL during this offseason. The one-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his rookie contract and he is in search of long-term security before he takes the field in the 2023 NFL season.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Unfortunately for him, after injuries cost him six games and hampered his performance in 2022, the Colts are not interested in locking him into a massive contract extension at this point. It has led to an ugly situation where Taylor has held in during Summer activities and was eventually given permission by the team to seek out a trade.

Yet, despite several teams being interested, a deal never came close and the second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will miss the first four games of the season due to being put on the physically unable to perform list because of an ankle injury. While there have been several reports that the Miami Dolphins are a top contender for Taylor’s services, it seems that the Green Bay Packers were apparently also in the trade chase.

Green Bay Packers balked at trading Christian Watson

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

However, on Sunday ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the reason why a trade never materialized between the Colts and Packers.

“When Indianapolis and Green Bay had initial discussions about a potential Taylor trade, the Colts asked the Packers for second-year receiver Christian Watson,” Schefter wrote. “The Packers, however, never considered dealing Watson for Taylor or anyone else and quickly shut down any such talk, according to sources.”

The ESPN insider also claimed that the Packers offered draft compensation instead of Watson, but it did not meet the price Indianapolis is searching for to part with their top player on offense.

Christian Watson stats (2022): 41 catches, 611 yards, 7 TD, 14.9 YPC

Despite only having average numbers in his 14 games during his rookie season, Watson is expected to be a major part of the Green Bay Packers offense in 2023 after reeling in seven touchdowns last year and will serve as new quarterback Jordan Love’s No. 1 receiver.