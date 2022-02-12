San Antonio Spurs to buyout Goran Dragic, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls among NBA teams interested

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

After being traded to the San Antonio Spurs, veteran point guard Goran Dragic is expected to hit the open market with a contract buyout reportedly looming.

San Antonio acquired Dragic at the NBA trade deadline, receiving a protected 2022 first-round pick from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for eating a portion of Dragic’s contract. Now, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are expected to negotiate a buyout with Dragic within the next week.

The NBA buyout market is expected to be thinner this offseason following the trade deadline, but Dragic immediately becomes the best option available. Unsurprisingly, numerous contenders are already lining up for his services.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will join a crowded field of bidders for Dragic. Among the NBA teams interested are the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Goran Dragic stats (2020-21): 13.4 PPG, 4.4 APG, 37.3% 3PT, 43.2% FG

All six clubs will make aggressive bids, offering Dragic a spot on one of the NBA’s best teams and a role in a playoff rotation.

However, the 35-year-old could narrow down his field of suitors quickly. Neither the Lakers nor the Clippers are championship contenders and California’s tax rate further lowers the incentive to sign with either franchise. However, teaming up with close friend Luka Doncic on the Mavericks or joining a Nets’ roster with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for the playoffs could be very appealing.

Dragic and the Raptors agreed that he would spend a majority of the 2021-’22 season away from the franchise, resulting in him only playing in five games this season. However, NBA teams are all reportedly confident that Dragic is in basketball shape and would be ready to play minutes quickly.