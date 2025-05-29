Chip Off the Ol’ Block: Tiger Woods Son Charlie Dominates on His Way to First Major Junior Golf Win

Credit: Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charlie Woods, the 16-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, won his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title at the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Florida.

He did so in pretty dominating fashion with a final round that saw eight birdies.

Starting the final round tied at 9-under, Woods shot an impressive 6-under 66, finishing at 15-under to win going away by three strokes.

His final round featured the eight birdies mentioned above, along with two bogeys, and he closed out the big time victory with four straight pars.

The field of 71 players was pretty stacked as well. Woods topped a group of competitors, including four of the top five AJGA-ranked players.

🚨🏆☢️ Charlie Woods on his win at the @AJGAGolf TaylorMade Invitational: “Being able to say to myself that I won an absolutely amazing event and to say I preformed under some high pressure situations is just huge going forward.”



pic.twitter.com/qdSNvfw5zI — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 28, 2025

Charlie Woods Dominates

This victory marks Charlie’s most significant achievement in amateur golf to date, adding to the Woods family’s storied legacy.

He has previously won events like the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in 2023 and the Last Chance Regional tournament.

Charlie Woods and The Benjamin School’s boys golf team won the gold medal at the FHSAA Class A state championship in 2023.

All while his legendary father, Tiger, was cheering them on.

But this is a step above.

Big day for the Benjamin School Golf team receiving their state championship rings.



Tiger Woods among the supportive parents at the celebration, there for his son Charlie.



It's the 4th state championship in the incredible 40 year run of head coach Toby Harbeck. @TBSAthletics1 pic.twitter.com/SDfWcBp2Ow — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) March 26, 2024

Charlie has also taken part in the last five PNC Championships, where professional golfers team up with a family member. He and Tiger came in second this past year after a playoff.

A year before that, highlights were plenty, including, according to the PGA Tour, Charlie hitting “driver onto the green at the 349-yard seventh” and then producing “the team’s shot of the weekend at the par-4 ninth.”

Oh, did we mention that he recorded his first-ever hole-in-one at the PNC?

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, hits a hole in one pic.twitter.com/VPnl8l1QpA — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 22, 2024

The Woods Family Legacy

Of course, it’s going to take some time before Charlie Woods starts earning some of the accolades his pops has, if that ever happens. But this major junior victory is a heck of a start.

His dad, meanwhile, is an all-time great in the sport.

Last year, the PGA Tour policy board decided to create a special exemption recognizing Tiger’s “exceptional lifetime achievement.” Those achievements include 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major titles.

Unfortunately, he is currently sidelined due to Achilles tendon surgery. But that isn’t stopping him from celebrating Charlie’s big accomplishment.

Tiger made news recently when he took to social media to confirm his blossoming romance with Vanessa Trump, President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods wrote.