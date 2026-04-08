Golf legend Tiger Woods was officially charged this week with two misdemeanor counts — driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a chemical or physical test — following his single-vehicle rollover crash late last month.

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods attempted to pass a truck by crossing a double line and speeding, clipped the vehicle, and his Range Rover flipped onto its side. No one was seriously injured in the incident.

“I looked down at my phone … and all of a sudden — boom,” Woods said in .

He also called President Trump after the crash and just before failing some field sobriety tests, seemingly trying to dissuade officers from taking him in.

Officers at the scene noted “severe signs of impairment,” including bloodshot eyes, extremely dilated pupils, profuse sweating, and unsteady gait. A breathalyzer test detected no alcohol, but Woods refused a blood or urine test to check for other substances. Authorities later found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI with property damage that afternoon, booked, and released on bond hours later. He has since entered a not-guilty plea and requested a jury trial.

Tiger Woods Officially Charged With DUI | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/wMueF1QUzK pic.twitter.com/16GIoeGS1n — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 8, 2026

The 15-time Major champion has retained criminal defense attorney Douglas Duncan, the same lawyer who represented him in his 2017 DUI case in Florida, which ended with a guilty plea to reckless driving.

Four days after the crash, Woods released a statement announcing he would step away from golf to seek treatment and focus on his health. “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he wrote.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Court documents indicate Woods has already received approval to travel abroad for treatment. The charges come at a pivotal moment for the golfer, who has battled multiple back surgeries and other injuries in recent years and was preparing for a limited 2026 schedule that included the Masters. He will not compete at Augusta National this year.

The formal charging on April 7th marks the latest chapter in a case that has drawn intense public scrutiny.

A court date has not yet been set. A conviction on either misdemeanor count carries the possibility of jail time as a statutory maximum penalty. It seems unlikely, however.

If convicted, the misdemeanor charges could carry fines, probation, and possible license suspension, though penalties will depend on the outcome of any plea negotiations or trial.