The final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament is set, and the spotlight now turns to Sunday’s tee times and pairings at Augusta National Golf Club. With the leaderboard tightening and a green jacket on the line, golf fans are watching closely to see who will tee off in the final groups and how the contenders stack up heading into the decisive round.

From early morning starts to the final pairing expected to draw the biggest crowds, Sunday’s schedule will shape the drama at Augusta. Here’s a full look at the 2026 Masters Sunday tee times and final round pairings.

2026 Masters tee times, Sunday groupings

9:06 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Charl Schwartzel

9:17 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Kurt Kitayama

9:28 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Sergio García

9:39 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Højgaard

9:50 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson

10:01 a.m. — Matt McCarty, Corey Conners

10:12 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas

10:23 a.m. — Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy

10:45 a.m. — Adam Scott, Marco Penge

10:56 a.m. — Harris English, Sam Stevens

11:07 a.m. — Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

11:18 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama

11:29 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 a.m. — Chris Gotterup, Kristoffer Reitan

11:51 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Max Homa

12:13 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:24 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Brian Campbell

12:35 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood

12:46 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark

12:57 p.m. — Ryan Gerard, Xander Schauffele

1:08 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

1:30 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:52 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li

2:03 p.m. — Jason Day, Justin Rose

2:14 p.m. — Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

2:25 p.m. — Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy

When is the 2026 Masters?

The 2026 Masters Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 9, with the final round on Sunday, April 12.

How to watch the 2026 Masters?

The 2026 Masters will be broadcast on CBS, ESPN, and the Golf Channel, with more coverage on the Masters App and Masters.com.

Read More: Masters 2026 Round 3 Leaderboard — Full Standings After Saturday at Augusta