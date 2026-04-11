The 2026 Masters Round 3 leaderboard saw major movement on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club, with contenders making their move and big names slipping down the standings. Among the biggest storylines, Rory McIlroy endured a difficult day, losing a six-stroke lead and shaking up the race for the green jacket.
As Round 3 unfolded, the updated Masters leaderboard reflected dramatic swings across the course, with scores tightening heading into Sunday’s final round. Here’s a full look at the Masters 2026 standings, scores, and key highlights after Saturday at Augusta.
Masters 2026 Round 3 Leaderboard: Saturday Results at Augusta National
Round 3 of the 2026 Masters is complete at Augusta National. Here are the full standings after Saturday’s round.
T1. Rory McIlory: -11
T1. Cameron Young: -11
3. Sam Burns: -10
4. Shane Lowry: -9
T5. Jason Day: -8
T5. Justin Rose: -8
T7. HaoTong Li: -7
T7. Scottie Scheffler: -7
T9. Patrick Cantlay: -6
T9. Russell Henley: -6
T9. Patrick Reed: -6
T12. Ben Griffin: -5
T12. Jake Knapp: -5
T12: Collin Morikawa: -5
T15. Wyndham Clark: -4
T15. Tommy Fleetwood: -4
T15. Ryan Gerard: -4
T15. Tyrrell Hatton: -4
T15. Brooks Koepka: -4
T15. Xander Schauffele: -4
T21. Ludvig Aberg: -3
T21. Michael Brennan: -3
T21. Brian Campbell: -3
T21. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3
T21. Chris Gotterup: -3
T21. Max Homa: -3
T21. Kristoffer Reitan: -3
T21. Nick Taylor: -3
T29. Jacob Bridgeman: -2
T29. Sungjae Im: -2
T29. Hideki Matsuyama: -2
T29. Sepp Straka: -2
T33. Harris English: -1
T33. Brian Harman: -1
T33. Jordan Spieth: -1
T36. Marco Penge: E
T36. Adam Scott: E
T36. Sam Stevens: E
T39. Viktor Hovland: +1
T39. Matt McCarty: +1
T39. Maverick McNealy: +1
T39. Alex Noren: +1
T39. Justin Thomas: +1
T44. Keegan Bradley: +3
T44. Corey Connors: +3
T44. Dustin Johnson: +3
47. Si Woo Kim: +4
T48. Sergio Garcia: +5
T48. Rasmus Hojgaard: +5
T48. Jon Rahm: +5
51 Gary Woodland: +6
T52. Kurt Kitayama: +7
T52. Aaron Rai: +7
54. Charl Schwartzel: +9
CUT. Ryan Fox: +5
CUT. Harry Hall: +5
CUT. J.J. Spaun: +5
CUT. Bubba Watson: +5
CUT. Danny Willett: +5
CUT. Akshay Bhatia: +6
CUT. Bryson DeChambeau: +6
CUT. Nicolai Hojgaard: +6
CUT. Dustin Johnson: +6
CUT. Robert MacIntyre: +7
CUT. Tom McKibbin: +7
CUT. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +7
CUT. Andrew Novak: +7
CUT. Cameron Smith: +7
CUT. Daniel Berger: +8
CUT. Ethan Fang: +8
CUT. Jackson Herrington: +8
CUT. Casey Jarvis: +8
CUT. Michael Kim: +8
CUT. Fred Couples: +9
CUT. Mason Howell: +9
CUT. Jose Maria Olazabal: +9
CUT. Vijay Singh: +10
CUT. Mike Weir: +10
CUT. Johnny Keefer: +11
CUT. Fifa Laopakdee: +11
CUT. Min Woo Lee: +11
CUT. Carlos Ortiz: +11
CUT. Sami Valimaki: +11
CUT. Max Greyserman: +12
CUT. Nico Echavarria: +13
CUT. Brandon Holtz: +15
CUT. Naoyuki Kataoka: +15
CUT. Aldrich Potgieter: +15
CUT. Mateo Pulcini: +15
CUT. Angel Cabrera: +16
CUT. David Riley: +18
Masters 2026 Round 3 Highlights and Key Moments
- Rory McIlroy struggled with a +1, losing a six-stroke lead after a double bogey on Hole 11.
- Cameron Young posted an incredible -7, taking the co-lead going into the Final Round.
- Scottie Scheffler dominated with a -7, putting himself back in the mix for Sunday.
- Sam Burns outplayed McIlroy in his grouping, putting him one stroke behind.
Read More: Masters 2026 Round 2 Recap – Full Results from Friday at Augusta