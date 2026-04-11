The 2026 Masters Round 3 leaderboard saw major movement on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club, with contenders making their move and big names slipping down the standings. Among the biggest storylines, Rory McIlroy endured a difficult day, losing a six-stroke lead and shaking up the race for the green jacket.

As Round 3 unfolded, the updated Masters leaderboard reflected dramatic swings across the course, with scores tightening heading into Sunday’s final round. Here’s a full look at the Masters 2026 standings, scores, and key highlights after Saturday at Augusta.

Masters 2026 Round 3 Leaderboard: Saturday Results at Augusta National

Round 3 of the 2026 Masters is complete at Augusta National. Here are the full standings after Saturday’s round.

T1. Rory McIlory: -11

T1. Cameron Young: -11

3. Sam Burns: -10

4. Shane Lowry: -9

T5. Jason Day: -8

T5. Justin Rose: -8

T7. HaoTong Li: -7

T7. Scottie Scheffler: -7

T9. Patrick Cantlay: -6

T9. Russell Henley: -6

T9. Patrick Reed: -6

T12. Ben Griffin: -5

T12. Jake Knapp: -5

T12: Collin Morikawa: -5

T15. Wyndham Clark: -4

T15. Tommy Fleetwood: -4

T15. Ryan Gerard: -4

T15. Tyrrell Hatton: -4

T15. Brooks Koepka: -4

T15. Xander Schauffele: -4

T21. Ludvig Aberg: -3

T21. Michael Brennan: -3

T21. Brian Campbell: -3

T21. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T21. Chris Gotterup: -3

T21. Max Homa: -3

T21. Kristoffer Reitan: -3

T21. Nick Taylor: -3

T29. Jacob Bridgeman: -2

T29. Sungjae Im: -2

T29. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T29. Sepp Straka: -2

T33. Harris English: -1

T33. Brian Harman: -1

T33. Jordan Spieth: -1

T36. Marco Penge: E

T36. Adam Scott: E

T36. Sam Stevens: E

T39. Viktor Hovland: +1

T39. Matt McCarty: +1

T39. Maverick McNealy: +1

T39. Alex Noren: +1

T39. Justin Thomas: +1

T44. Keegan Bradley: +3

T44. Corey Connors: +3

T44. Dustin Johnson: +3

47. Si Woo Kim: +4

T48. Sergio Garcia: +5

T48. Rasmus Hojgaard: +5

T48. Jon Rahm: +5

51 Gary Woodland: +6

T52. Kurt Kitayama: +7

T52. Aaron Rai: +7

54. Charl Schwartzel: +9

CUT. Ryan Fox: +5

CUT. Harry Hall: +5

CUT. J.J. Spaun: +5

CUT. Bubba Watson: +5

CUT. Danny Willett: +5

CUT. Akshay Bhatia: +6

CUT. Bryson DeChambeau: +6

CUT. Nicolai Hojgaard: +6

CUT. Dustin Johnson: +6

CUT. Robert MacIntyre: +7

CUT. Tom McKibbin: +7

CUT. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +7

CUT. Andrew Novak: +7

CUT. Cameron Smith: +7

CUT. Daniel Berger: +8

CUT. Ethan Fang: +8

CUT. Jackson Herrington: +8

CUT. Casey Jarvis: +8

CUT. Michael Kim: +8

CUT. Fred Couples: +9

CUT. Mason Howell: +9

CUT. Jose Maria Olazabal: +9

CUT. Vijay Singh: +10

CUT. Mike Weir: +10

CUT. Johnny Keefer: +11

CUT. Fifa Laopakdee: +11

CUT. Min Woo Lee: +11

CUT. Carlos Ortiz: +11

CUT. Sami Valimaki: +11

CUT. Max Greyserman: +12

CUT. Nico Echavarria: +13

CUT. Brandon Holtz: +15

CUT. Naoyuki Kataoka: +15

CUT. Aldrich Potgieter: +15

CUT. Mateo Pulcini: +15

CUT. Angel Cabrera: +16

CUT. David Riley: +18

Masters 2026 Round 3 Highlights and Key Moments

Rory McIlroy struggled with a +1, losing a six-stroke lead after a double bogey on Hole 11.

Cameron Young posted an incredible -7, taking the co-lead going into the Final Round.

Scottie Scheffler dominated with a -7, putting himself back in the mix for Sunday.

Sam Burns outplayed McIlroy in his grouping, putting him one stroke behind.

Read More: Masters 2026 Round 2 Recap – Full Results from Friday at Augusta