Round 2 of the 2026 Masters wrapped up Friday at Augusta National, tightening the leaderboard as the world’s best golfers battled for position heading into the weekend. With the cut line looming and pressure mounting, several contenders surged while others saw their title hopes take a hit.

Here are the full standings after Friday’s second round.

Masters 2026 Round 2 Leaderboard: Friday Results at Augusta National

Round 2 of the 2026 Masters is complete at Augusta National. Here are the full standings after Friday’s round.

Cut Line: +4 (Top 47 and ties advance)

Full Round 2 Leaderboard

1. Rory McIlroy: -12

T2. Sam Burns: -6

T2. Patrick Reed: -6

T4. Tommy Fleetwood: -5

T4. Shane Lowry: -5

T4. Justin Rose: -5

T7. Wyndham Clark: -4

T7. Jason Day: -4

T7. Tyrrell Hatton: -4

T7. HaoTong Li: -4

T7. Kristoffer Reitan: -4

T7. Cameron Young: -4

T13. Chris Gotterup: -3

T13. Ben Griffin: -3

T13. Brooks Koepka: -3

T16. Max Homa: -2

T16. Jake Knapp: -2

T16. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T16. Xander Schauffele: -2

T20. Michael Brennan: -1

T20. Matt Fitzpatrick: -1

T20. Collin Morikawa: -1

T20. Nick Taylor: -1

T24. Ludvig Aberg: E

T24. Brian Campbell: E

T24. Patrick Cantlay: E

T24. Harris English: E

T24. Ryan Gerard: E

T24. Russell Henley: E

T24. Dustin Johnson: E

T24. Scottie Scheffler: E

T32. Jacob Bridgeman: +1

T32. Sungjae Im: +1

T32. Matt McCarty: +1

T32. Marco Penge: +1

T32. Aaron Rai: +1

T32. Jordan Spieth: +1

T32. Sepp Straka: +1

T39. Keegan Bradley: +2

T39. Viktor Hovland: +2

T39. Adam Scott: +2

T39. Sam Stevens: +2

T39. Justin Thomas: +2

T39. Gary Woodland: +2

T45. Sergio Garcia: +3

T45. Maverick McNealy: +3

T47. Corey Conners: +4

T47. Brian Harman: +4

T47. Ramus Hojgaard: +4

T47. Si Woo Kim: +4

T47. Kurt Kitayama: +4

T47. Alex Noren: +4

T47. Jon Rahm: +4

T47. Charl Schwartzel: +4

CUT. Ryan Fox: +5

CUT. Harry Hall: +5

CUT. J.J. Spaun: +5

CUT. Bubba Watson: +5

CUT. Danny Willett: +5

CUT. Akshay Bhatia: +6

CUT. Bryson DeChambeau: +6

CUT. Nicolai Hojgaard: +6

CUT. Dustin Johnson: +6

CUT. Robert MacIntyre: +7

CUT. Tom McKibbin: +7

CUT. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +7

CUT. Andrew Novak: +7

CUT. Cameron Smith: +7

CUT. Daniel Berger: +8

CUT. Ethan Fang: +8

CUT. Jackson Herrington: +8

CUT. Casey Jarvis: +8

CUT. Michael Kim: +8

CUT. Fred Couples: +9

CUT. Mason Howell: +9

CUT. Jose Maria Olazabal: +9

CUT. Vijay Singh: +10

CUT. Mike Weir: +10

CUT. Johnny Keefer: +11

CUT. Fifa Laopakdee: +11

CUT. Min Woo Lee: +11

CUT. Carlos Ortiz: +11

CUT. Sami Valimaki: +11

CUT. Max Greyserman: +12

CUT. Nico Echavarria: +13

CUT. Brandon Holtz: +15

CUT. Naoyuki Kataoka: +15

CUT. Aldrich Potgieter: +15

CUT. Mateo Pulcini: +15

CUT. Angel Cabrera: +16

CUT. David Riley: +18

Masters 2026 Round 2 Highlights and Key Moments

Rory McIlroy recorded six birdies in the last seven holes for a commanding six stroke lead

Scottie Scheffler shot two over and sits tied for 24th place at even through two days

Bryson DeChambeau posted a triple bogey on Hole 18, which caused him to miss the cut

Akshay Bhatia was cut after recording a +8 on the the final nine holes

Read More: Masters 2026 Round 1 Recap — Thursday Results at Augusta National