Saturday’s Round 3 at the 2026 Masters Tournament is set, and “moving day” at Augusta National promises major shakeups. With the cut made and the leaderboard taking shape after Friday, the pressure intensifies as contenders look to position themselves for a Sunday charge toward the green jacket.

Here are the full Round 3 tee times and pairings for Saturday’s action.

2026 Masters tee times, Saturday groupings

9:31 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Alex Noren

9:42 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Rasmus Hojgaard

9:53 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

10:04 a.m. — Brian Harman, Corey Conners

10:15 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Maverick McNealy

10:26 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland

10:37 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland

10:48 a.m. — Samuel Stevens, Adam Scott

11:10 a.m. — Marco Penge, Matt McCarty

11:21 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

11:32 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

11:43 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

11:54 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Russell Henley

12:05 p.m. — Harris English, Ryan Gerard

12:16 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Scottie Scheffler

12:38 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Brian Campbell

12:49 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick

1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan

1:11 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Xander Schauffele

1:22 p.m. — Ben Griffin, Max Homa

1:33 p.m. — Chris Gotterup, Brooks Koepka

1:55 p.m. — Jason Day, Cameron Young

2:06 p.m. — Haotong Li, Kristoffer Reitan

2:17 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

2:28 p.m. — Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood

2:39 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Justin Rose

2:50 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns

When is the 2026 Masters?

The 2026 Masters Tournament is set to begin on Thursday, April 9, with the final round on Sunday, April 12. Round 3 is scheduled for Saturday, April 11.

How to watch the 2026 Masters?

The 2026 Masters will be broadcast on CBS, ESPN, and the Golf Channel, with more coverage on the Masters App and Masters.com.

Read More: Masters 2026 Round 2 Leaderboard — Full Standings After Friday at Augusta