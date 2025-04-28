California Golf Course Tees Off on Couple For Carrying Out Secret Affair in Their Parking Lot

Credit: Susan Bromley / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drama is unfolding at Skylinks at Buchanan Fields, a family-friendly 9-hole golf course in Concord, California.

Namely, the drama being carried out in the parking lot is anything but family-friendly.

A couple, allegedly engaged in a “secret affair,” has been using the course’s back lot near a recycling dumpster for their weekly rendezvous, much to the chagrin of the course’s management.

Determined to preserve their wholesome community vibe, Skylinks took to Instagram last week with a cheeky yet pointed public service announcement, warning the pair to take their escapades elsewhere—or face exposure via security footage.

They even describe the couple in great detail, which means many people will speculate on their identity, and the duo might have some explaining to do shortly.

California Golf Course with a Hilarious Warning to Parking Lot Affair Participants

The post by Skylinks Golf Course gives the couple engaged in the alleged affair a very firm warning while also providing some serious entertainment.

“To the late 30’s married wife in the black car who’s having a secret affair and with the guy in the smaller silver car who’ve decided to using the back right corner of our Skylinks carpark to meet weekly on the same day at xx.30am next to the workshop and recycling dumpster where you ‘THINK’ no one is watching — PLEASE STOP,” their social media post reads.

“If it happens again — we’ll drop the footage and watch all hell break loose,” they added.

“We’re a Family Golf Course – NOT some Jerry Springer Family destruction zone. Dr Phil would suggest to go home and Have an honest chat with the person who really needs to hear it.”

Seriously. And from the sounds of it, the two don’t even seem to be golfers.

Course Owner Speaks Out

The golf course owner, a New Zealander nicknamed “Kiwi,” confirmed to Fox News that the affair is no publicity stunt.

“We’re a small, community course in Concord — not a drive-thru hookup spot for cheaters,” Kiwi said. “This isn’t the kind of hole-in-one we encourage.”

Ba-dum-dum.

A golf course in California is threatening to release footage of a couple having an affair in its parking lot. pic.twitter.com/AIRBquje3e — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 22, 2025

“You don’t park way in the back to go play a quick round,” Kiwi added. “There’s no reason to be near the recycling bin unless you’re dropping off cardboard… or something else.”

The owner offered some advice for the randy couple, suggesting they head to the hotel across the street since “it has doors.”

Why they thought a public golf course made the ideal spot for an illicit affair is anybody’s guess.