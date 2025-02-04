Surprising Golden State Warriors rumor claims they passed on trade for a pair of All-Star-level players last week

The Golden State Warriors reportedly were deep in conversations on a deal that would have landed them two players having All-Star caliber seasons, but backed out late in discussions.

This will be an interesting next few days for the Warriors. They head into their game on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz with a 25-24 record. And if the season ended today, the NBA’s most recent dynasty team would be on the outside of the playoff picture.

It has been a very disappointing season so far for a team that has had many of its key players healthy for much of the year. It is why Golden State has been linked to NBA trade rumors for weeks. However, the franchise already has a bloated payroll, so they can’t be cavalier about adding more expensive contracts if they don’t believe the talent they acquire will make a big enough impact.

A new report this week revealed that the team was actually working on a deal that would have certainly made them a better team this season. However, they chose to pivot to different opportunities in the trade market.

Golden State Warriors payroll (2024-25): $199.5 million

Golden State Warriors nearly traded for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic?

“League sources say that the Warriors did seriously explore trade constructions that would have brought both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to the Bay Area before Golden State opted to focus on other trade pursuits,” veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Monday night.

There had been recent reports linking the Warriors to LaVine recently. There is a belief they need a legitimate second scorer behind Stephen Curry. The now-three-time All-Star certainly would have been that after having a bounceback season in 2024-25.

Zach LaVine contract: Five years, $215 million

Vucevic would have also given Golden State a big upgrade in the frontcourt alongside Draymond Green. Both players come with expensive contracts that last beyond this season. The Golden State Warriors may have felt uncomfortable with the potential cost of players an picks for a pair of expensive veterans.

LaVine was shipped to the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade over the weekend. Recent rumors have suggested Golden State is looking at a trade reunion with future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant.

