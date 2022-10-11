Why Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t want Jordan Poole to emulate Stephen Curry

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have found a unique gem when they drafted Jordan Poole out of University of Michigan in 2019. The 23-year-old is still learning the trade. But the trajectory of his development as a player appears to be following the Steph Curry blueprint.

Poole only needed three seasons to prove that he’s a reliable player. He gave the Warriors a reason to gradually increase his role every year and he didn’t fail to deliver. This past season, Poole hit his stride and tremendously improved in every vital aspect of his game.

In his breakout 2021-22 season with Golden State, Poole racked up 18.5 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. He finished the past season with a commendable 36% three-point accuracy. Though everything seems undeniably good about Poole, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is certain “Swaggy Poole” still has a lot of room for improvement.

Jordan Poole is not yet a Golden State Warriors superstar like Steph Curry

Amid the Warriors’ resurgent 2021-22 season, Kerr divulged an interesting insight about Poole’s game. As per Kerr, Poole may have been tasked to co-exist with Curry in the backcourt in some games. But that doesn’t mean he should be playing like the two-time scoring champ, either.

The Warriors coach reckoned that Poole’s skill-set is undeniable but he hasn’t reached Curry’s level yet. Kerr added that it is his responsibility to ensure “Swaggy Poole” won’t be derailed and more importantly, won’t mimic Curry’s playing style.

“I give him little hints all the time and things that I wouldn’t say to Steph about shot selection, I will say to Jordan because Jordan hasn’t earned that yet. In his third year, his 3-point percentage isn’t what Steph’s is. And so without trying to thwart him and keep him from being himself, I’m trying to nudge toward really high percentage shot taking rather than emulating Steph. That’s a dangerous game, emulating Steph.” Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole’s off the court persona could impact his future with the Golden State Warriors

While confidence is essential in the NBA, the Warriors don’t want Poole to have too much of it. It is said that the changes in Poole’s off the court attitude isn’t in line with his remarkable improvement on the court. If that is true, it speaks volumes for his infamous physical altercation with Draymond Green in practice.

As things stand, Poole’s rookie deal with Golden State will be up at the end of the 2022-23 season. Should the Warriors fail to offer him a contract extension, Poole will be a restricted free agent next summer.

After Poole’s 25-point performance in Golden State’s 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr was quizzed to addess the issue. According to Kerr, the Warriors organization is well aware of the 23-year-old’s value and “hopefully,” a massive contract extension will be underway soon.

“There’s a reason Jordan is who he is right now,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said (h/t Bleacher Report). “There’s a reason he’s in this position, about to sign a big extension, hopefully. He’s just tough. He’s mentally tough and physically tough and ultra confident in his game.”

Until then, Poole and the Warriors would try and pick up where they left off this season.