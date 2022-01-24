Gambit Esports win Funspark ULTI 2021 championship

Nolan Starkey, a senior at Rossville High School, plays Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Rossville. Starkey signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play esports at Trine University in Angola, Ind.Rossville High School Senior Signs With Trine University To Play Esports

Gambit Esports swept Entropiq in the grand final on Monday to claim the $150,000 top prize at the Funspark ULTI 2021 event.

Gambit won 16-7 on Mirage and 16-12 on Dust II to defeat Entropiq, who had rallied for a 2-1 win against BIG in the lower bracket final.

Gambit and runner-up Entropiq both received entries into Funspark ULTI 2022, with Entropiq earning $50,000 and BIG taking home $15,000 for third place in the eight-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov was named the event’s MVP after leading Gambit with 43 kills and a plus-21 kills-deaths differential in the grand final.

The other members of Gambit’s championship lineup were Russians Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov, Timofey “interz” Yakushin and Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov and Kazakhstan’s Abai “HObbit” Hasenov.

In Monday’s tightly contested lower bracket final, BIG opened with a 16-13 win on Dust II before Entropiq rallied with a 16-13 win on Mirage and a 16-14 decision on Nuke. Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy of Russia led Entropiq with 66 kills and a plus-16 ratio.

Funspark ULTI 2021 prize pool:

1. $150,000 — Gambit Esports

2. $50,000 — Entropiq

3. $15,000 — BIG

4. $15,000 — ECSTATIC

5-6. $5,000 — K23, Astralis

7-8. $5,000 — Complexity Gaming, Fnatic

–Field Level Media