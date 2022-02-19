Ga. Tech snaps skid with win over Pitt

Feb 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) dribbles the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ithiel Horton (12) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Devoe scored 22 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer to halt a Pitt rally as Georgia Tech broke a three-game losing streak and defeated the host Panthers 68-62 in an ACC game Saturday night.

Rodney Howard added 14 points, Jordan Usher had 10 points and five assists, and Kyle Sturdivant had five assists for the Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC), who scored 19 points off 16 turnovers by Pitt.

Mouhamadou Gueye scored 27 points and John Hugley added 18 for Pitt (11-17, 6-11), which had a three-game winning streak broken.

The Panthers rallied from a 58-41 deficit and trimmed Georgia Tech’s lead to 63-59 when Ithiel Horton (10 points) made one of two free throws with 2:09 remaining. However, Devoe’s 3-pointer six seconds later increased Tech’s lead to 66-59.

Pitt didn’t get closer than six after that.

Pitt challenged Georgia Tech’s lead at the beginning of the second half with a 6-0 run that featured Hugley twice scoring inside. That cut Tech’s lead to 37-34.

However, Tech was able to withstand the short burst and quickly answered with a 15-3 run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead, 52-37.

On back-to-back baskets, the Yellow Jackets showed long-range passing skills, as Sturdivant threw passes far ahead to Devoe and then Usher for fast-break layups. Usher’s basket gave Tech a 50-37 advantage with 14:08 left in the game.

After Tech opened an early 10-2 lead, Pitt rallied and eventually went ahead 22-21 on two free throws by Femi Odukale with 7:27 to go in the half.

With the score tied at 26, the Yellow Jackets closed the half with an 11-2 run for a 37-28 lead at intermission. Devoe had nine of his 11 first-half points during the spurt, including a 3-pointer from the right side to close the first-half scoring with 33 seconds left. Teammate Howard back-rimmed a dunk attempt and the ball caromed to Devoe, who drained the shot.

Devoe also made a snazzy behind-the-back pass for one of his three assists during the half.

