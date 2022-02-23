FC Cincinnati’s Ian Murphy, Nick Markanich sign contracts

Aug 21, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; (editors note: multiple exposure in camera used for this photo) A view of an official Adidas MLS game ball and the Cincinnati logo during the game between D.C. United and FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati defender Ian Murphy and forward Nick Markanich signed one-year contracts through the 2022 season on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team on either deal. Both contracts carry options through the 2025 season.

FC Cincinnati selected Murphy with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Murphy, 22, started 63 of his 69 matches with Duke over the past four seasons.

“Ian is a talented and physical left-footed center back,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said. “He has all the tools to have a career in MLS, and we look forward to his continued development.”

FC Cincinnati picked Markanich with the 30th selection of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Markanich, 22, scored an NCAA-best 16 goals in his final season at Northern Illinois in 2021. He was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

“Nick has a high soccer IQ and has quickly figured out what it takes to compete at this level,” Albright said. “We look forward to his growth as a player at FC Cincinnati.”

–Field Level Media