Two rival NFL teams emerge as betting favorites to land Cooper Kupp

A 1-4 start led the Los Angeles Rams to consider trading Cooper Kupp early in the 2024 NFL season before the team led a sharp turnaround, winning nine of their final 12 games. The Rams managed to sneak into the playoffs and even won a game, but throughout that time, Puka Nacua became the clear leading receiver in LA.

Now, the Rams have let it be known that their former Super Bowl MVP is on the trade block and a couple of early frontrunners to land Kupp have already emerged.

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers emerge as early frontrunners to land Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp is three years removed from his record-breaking 145 reception, 1,947-yard season in 2021. He’s no longer a No. 1 receiver, but Kupp can still be a reliable No. 2 or even a high-end No. 3 target in just about every NFL offense.

However, he’s also expensive. Kupp has a $29.7 million cap hit in 2025, but a contract restructure could make him much more affordable for his next team. Still, some are wondering if the Rams will have to ‘eat’ or pay the bulk of his 2025 salary just to receive a respectable offer for the one-time All-Pro.

Others wonder if the Rams will be forced to release Kupp altogether, especially since the entire league now knows that his team wants to trade him.

Meanwhile, according to DraftKings, so far the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are the betting favorites to land Kupp. The Bengals and Steelers are given +500 odds, while the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders are given +600 odds.