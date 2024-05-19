Fanatics files lawsuit against Marvin Harrison Jr for breach of contract

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals fans are excited about the arrival of Marvin Harrison Jr, but they can’t even buy his official jersey yet due to an ongoing battle with NFL-sponsored memorabilia creator Fanatics.

Harrison reportedly has a contract with Fanatics; he just hasn’t signed his NFLPA contract yet due to a desire to re-work some language in his Fanatics deal.

Meanwhile, Harrison’s camp insists they have no current contract with Fanatics, despite the company suggesting they have an autograph agreement dating back to May of 2023, worth a reported $1 million.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fanatics has filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Harrison.

Fanatics believes they have a “Binding Term Sheet” that Harrison is refusing to acknowledge. Meanwhile, Harrison has reportedly told the company that he’s received offers from other trading card services and now is demanding that Fanatics matches, or exceeds their offers.

Fanatics claims that “no athlete has ever risked hurting the fans to try to leverage more money from Fanatics — other than Harrison Jr.”

Now set to play out in court, this battle between Fanatics and Harrison Jr is far from over, but fans probably couldn’t care less. They just want their Marvin Harrison Jr jerseys.

