Max Verstappen didn’t sound worried when he talked about this weekend’s 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. When asked about the circuit last weekend in Austria, he sounded amused, in the way you laugh when something’s about to go wrong and there’s nothing you can do about it.

The four-time champion ran simulator laps at Red Bull’s factory ahead of the British Grand Prix and came away convinced the circuit will be the toughest energy management test of the 2026 season. Speaking after his runner-up finish in Austria, Verstappen said he “just started laughing” the first time he drove Silverstone in its 2026 form, adding that it felt like an entirely different track once the battery ran dry mid-lap.

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“Silverstone, I love the track, but I did a few laps on the simulator, I just started laughing,” Verstappen quipped. “It felt like a different track, to be honest. You barely have battery around the lap.”

The problem, according to Verstappen, comes down to layout. Circuits like the Red Bull Ring pair long straights with heavy braking zones, which lets the battery recharge before the next burst of acceleration. Silverstone doesn’t offer that same rhythm. Its straights are followed by fast, sweeping corners rather than hard stops, so there’s little opportunity to top off the electrical system before the car needs it again. Verstappen put it bluntly: you have long straights, but you hit a quick corner instead of a braking zone, and by the next straight there’s nothing left to spend.

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Lewis Hamilton Echoes Verstappen’s Silverstone Take

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Scuderia Ferrari SF-26.

19.02.2026. Formula 1 Testing, Bahrain Test Two, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two.

– www.xpbimages.com, EMail: [email protected] © Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Credit: F1

Lewis Hamilton, preparing for his home race, backed up the concern without going quite as far. The Silverstone circuit is full of straights that demand a lot from the battery, he noted, and there simply aren’t enough recharging opportunities built into the lap to keep up. Hamilton’s tone was more measured than Verstappen’s, and he stopped short of predicting how much the issue will actually affect Sunday’s race.

“You have a lot of straights in Silverstone,” Hamilton said. “Lots of straights, where you ask a lot of the battery, and not many places to recharge the battery.”

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Continued Frustration Over F1 Energy Rules

Credit: F1

That caution might be the more useful signal here. F1’s hybrid rules have already forced a mid-season correction once this year, when the FIA adjusted harvesting and deployment limits ahead of Miami after drivers like Lando Norris complained about dangerous speed differentials on the straights. Those tweaks calmed things down over a stretch of races in which circuits favored the current battery balance. Silverstone is the first high-speed, energy-poor track the grid has faced since that fix, and nobody’s entirely sure the fix holds up here.

For Red Bull, there’s an added wrinkle. The team just introduced a seven-part upgrade package in Austria that helped Verstappen fight for a win for the first time all season. Whether that progress translates to a track that punishes energy deployment rather than raw pace is an open question, and one Red Bull will only be able to answer once cars hit the track on Friday.

Ferrari, still trying to prove its championship credentials hold up away from friendly circuits, faces a similar test. Silverstone won’t wait to find out which team solved the problem and which one didn’t.

WATCH: Watch all the Formula 1 action from the 2026 British Grand Prix exclusively on Apple TV.

Verstappen, Lewis FAQ on 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone:

Why did Max Verstappen say Silverstone will be difficult for F1 cars in 2026? Verstappen said Silverstone’s mix of long straights and fast corners, rather than heavy braking zones, leaves cars with little opportunity to recharge their batteries before the next full-throttle section. What did Lewis Hamilton say about Silverstone’s energy management? Hamilton agreed that Silverstone’s straights place heavy demand on the battery, though he was less certain than Verstappen about how much it will actually affect the race. When is the 2026 British Grand Prix? The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Silverstone, with lights out at 10 a.m. ET. It’s a Sprint weekend, with the Sprint race on Saturday, July 4.