Oliver Oakes resigns from Apline’s F1 team effective immediately

Formula 1 just got hit with a major curveball. Alpine’s F1 Team dropped a bombshell late this afternoon, announcing that their team principal, Oliver Oakes, has immediately left his role. This bombshell comes hot on the heels of a tough Miami Grand Prix weekend, where rumors of a driver change and demotion of Jack Doohan have persisted.

The team issued an official statement that they’ve accepted Oakes’ resignation and he’s out the door, no questions asked.

Read More: LEGO Formula 1 cars steal show at Miami Grand Prix

TEAM STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/fb2CFlwcWP — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) May 6, 2025

It’s been a rough stretch for Alpine lately—Jack Doohan crashed out on the first lap in Miami, and Pierre Gasly crossed the line outside the points. Looking back, Oliver Oakes did help Alpine clinch a respectable sixth in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship, but this year’s been beyond disappointing. They’re languishing in ninth place with just seven points, thanks to Gasly’s solid seventh in Bahrain and a single point from the Miami Sprint.

So, who’s stepping up for Oliver Oakes? For now, Flavio Briatore, the team’s Executive Advisor and a familiar face in F1, is taking the reins as interim team principal while keeping his current gig. Alpine’s keeping tight-lipped beyond that, with their statement saying, “That’s all, folks.” But whispers in the paddock hint there’s more to this story, so stay tuned.

Oliver Oakes’ exit is a massive plot twist for Alpine as they try to find their footing in the 2025 season. This one’s far from over.

Read More: ’25 Miami Grand Prix Winners & Losers: Piastri Reigns, Verstappen Wobbles