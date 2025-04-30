Ferrari reveals special livery and drivers kit for 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Credit: @ChrisPaulDesig1

As Formula 1 prepares for the sixth round of the 2025 season at the Miami Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari is set to race with a distinctive look. The team announced that both SF-25 cars will feature a special livery for the event.

The unique design on the cars marks the first anniversary of HP’s partnership with Ferrari as title sponsor. The special livery was revealed in Miami by drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, alongside Team Principal Fred Vasseur. The reveal was part of an HP “Messages of Forza” initiative.

Although the livery itself hasn’t been unveiled, what the drivers will wear has and concepts are floating all over the web.

Ready to race in our special Miami suits ⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/RvzRh3Sbpb — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 30, 2025

Adding to the visual change, PUMA and Ferrari have launched an exclusive, limited-edition collection for the Miami weekend. This collection is inspired by the white accent color found on the 2025 SF-25 car livery, particularly on the engine cover. It also references the tradition of football away kits. Drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will wear the collection’s replica gear, along with an exclusive white (and blue) PUMA race suit, gloves, and footwear.

While Ferrari’s special look stands out, other teams are also bringing unique liveries to Miami. Sauber has already revealed a neon green “art” livery inspired by Miami’s vibrant art scene. Sauber’s drivers, Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, along with the team, will also utilize special gear featuring this design.

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix weekend is the second of the year to follow the Sprint format. Ferrari has competed in three previous Miami GPs, achieving three podium finishes but no wins to date. Early this year, at the Chinese Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton won the first and only sprint race of the year.